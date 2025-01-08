WHO says no need to panic as respiratory virus spreads in China

London — The rise in cases of common respiratory illnesses in China and elsewhere in the northern hemisphere is within the range expected for winter and no unusual outbreaks have been recorded, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says.
Reports of a surge of cases in China of human metapneumovirus (hMPV), a common respiratory infection, as well as overwhelmed hospitals similar to the Covid-19 pandemic more than five years ago, have drawn headlines worldwide.
But the WHO said in a statement on Tuesday it was in contact with Chinese health officials and had not received any reports of unusual outbreak patterns there. The Chinese authorities also had informed the UN health agency that the health system was not overwhelmed and no emergency responses had been triggered.
The WHO said Chinese data up to December 29 showed detections of hMPV, seasonal influenza, rhinovirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have all increased in recent weeks, particularly in northern China. Influenza is the most commonly reported, it said.
“The observed increases in acute respiratory infections and associated pathogen detections in many countries in the Northern hemisphere in recent weeks is expected at this time of year and is not unusual,” the WHO added.
HMPV typically causes cold-like symptoms for a few days but can in rare cases lead to hospitalization among the very young, old or medically vulnerable. Unlike the virus that caused Cove-19, which was new, hMPV was first identified in 2001 and has probably been circulating for much longer, scientists said.
Several other countries, including India and the UK, have reported more cases of HMPV this winter, as well as other respiratory infections, in line with seasonal trends that can sometimes stretch hospitals.
“Almost every child will have at least one infection with hMPV by their fifth birthday,” said Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the UK’s University of East Anglia. He said improved diagnoses techniques may be a factor in increasing rates.
“Overall, I don’t think there is currently any sign of a more serious global issue,” he said.
WHO says no need to panic as respiratory virus spreads in China
Winter surge in respiratory illness in China and elsewhere not unusual, World Health Organisation says
London — The rise in cases of common respiratory illnesses in China and elsewhere in the northern hemisphere is within the range expected for winter and no unusual outbreaks have been recorded, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says.
Reports of a surge of cases in China of human metapneumovirus (hMPV), a common respiratory infection, as well as overwhelmed hospitals similar to the Covid-19 pandemic more than five years ago, have drawn headlines worldwide.
But the WHO said in a statement on Tuesday it was in contact with Chinese health officials and had not received any reports of unusual outbreak patterns there. The Chinese authorities also had informed the UN health agency that the health system was not overwhelmed and no emergency responses had been triggered.
The WHO said Chinese data up to December 29 showed detections of hMPV, seasonal influenza, rhinovirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have all increased in recent weeks, particularly in northern China. Influenza is the most commonly reported, it said.
“The observed increases in acute respiratory infections and associated pathogen detections in many countries in the Northern hemisphere in recent weeks is expected at this time of year and is not unusual,” the WHO added.
HMPV typically causes cold-like symptoms for a few days but can in rare cases lead to hospitalization among the very young, old or medically vulnerable. Unlike the virus that caused Cove-19, which was new, hMPV was first identified in 2001 and has probably been circulating for much longer, scientists said.
Several other countries, including India and the UK, have reported more cases of HMPV this winter, as well as other respiratory infections, in line with seasonal trends that can sometimes stretch hospitals.
“Almost every child will have at least one infection with hMPV by their fifth birthday,” said Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the UK’s University of East Anglia. He said improved diagnoses techniques may be a factor in increasing rates.
“Overall, I don’t think there is currently any sign of a more serious global issue,” he said.
Reuters
WHO says US’s first human death from bird flu no cause of alarm
Rubella outbreak said to be caused by lack of vaccination
Avian flu continues to drain Quantum Foods
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WHO says US’s first human death from bird flu no cause of alarm
Rubella outbreak said to be caused by lack of vaccination
Avian flu continues to drain Quantum Foods
Scientists optimistic about finding a cure for HIV
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.