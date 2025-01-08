Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Picture: VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA/REUTERS
Madrid — Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday attacked billionaire Elon Musk for interfering in European politics, accusing him of undermining democracy.
“The international far-right that we have been opposing in Spain for years, led in this case by the richest man on the planet, openly attacks our institutions, incites hatred and openly supports the heirs of Nazism in Germany,” Sanchez said of Musk, without directly naming him during.
Sanchez was speaking in Madrid at an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of dictator Francisco Franco.
Musk, who is set to serve under US president-elect Donald Trump as an external adviser in charge of streamlining the government, waded into Spanish affairs on Sunday by commenting on X about an article that said that rape convictions in Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia were mainly carried out by foreigners.
Sanchez said that democracy is fragile and faced an existential threat.
“If history teaches us anything, it is that freedom is never permanently conquered,” he said.
Spain’s prime minister puts Elon Musk’s political leanings under the spotlight
Pedro Sanchez says the richest man on the planet is attacking Europe’s institutions
Madrid — Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday attacked billionaire Elon Musk for interfering in European politics, accusing him of undermining democracy.
“The international far-right that we have been opposing in Spain for years, led in this case by the richest man on the planet, openly attacks our institutions, incites hatred and openly supports the heirs of Nazism in Germany,” Sanchez said of Musk, without directly naming him during.
Sanchez was speaking in Madrid at an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of dictator Francisco Franco.
Musk, who is set to serve under US president-elect Donald Trump as an external adviser in charge of streamlining the government, waded into Spanish affairs on Sunday by commenting on X about an article that said that rape convictions in Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia were mainly carried out by foreigners.
Sanchez said that democracy is fragile and faced an existential threat.
“If history teaches us anything, it is that freedom is never permanently conquered,” he said.
Reuters
UK universities leave Elon Musk’s X over misinformation
Elon Musk calls for Nigel Farage to quit as Reform party leader
Italy’s Meloni grows ties with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
US ethics chief starts vetting Trump officials
NEWS ANALYSIS: Trump previews combative foreign policy with threats to Panama, Greenland
Trump picks geared towards retribution and remaking of government
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
IAN BREMMER: US-China conflict becoming harder to avoid
Elon Musk calls for Nigel Farage to quit as Reform party leader
Italy’s Meloni grows ties with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
US ethics chief starts vetting Trump officials
NEWS ANALYSIS: Trump previews combative foreign policy with threats to Panama, ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.