Spain’s prime minister puts Elon Musk’s political leanings under the spotlight

Pedro Sanchez says the richest man on the planet is attacking Europe’s institutions

08 January 2025 - 15:37
by Agency Staff
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Picture: VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA/REUTERS
Madrid — Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday attacked billionaire Elon Musk for interfering in European politics, accusing him of undermining democracy.

“The international far-right that we have been opposing in Spain for years, led in this case by the richest man on the planet, openly attacks our institutions, incites hatred and openly supports the heirs of Nazism in Germany,” Sanchez said of Musk, without directly naming him during.

Sanchez was speaking in Madrid at an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of dictator Francisco Franco.

Musk, who is set to serve under US president-elect Donald Trump as an external adviser in charge of streamlining the government, waded into Spanish affairs on Sunday by commenting on X about an article that said that rape convictions in Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia were mainly carried out by foreigners.

Sanchez said that democracy is fragile and faced an existential threat.

“If history teaches us anything, it is that freedom is never permanently conquered,” he said.

Reuters

UK universities leave Elon Musk’s X over misinformation

Several academic institutions have scaled back usage or quit after scores of academics left the platform
3 hours ago

Elon Musk calls for Nigel Farage to quit as Reform party leader

Rebuff follows Farage’s alarm over US billionaire's support for jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson
2 days ago

Italy’s Meloni grows ties with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Premier’s surprise Florida visit highlights ties between Italy and US
3 days ago

US ethics chief starts vetting Trump officials

David Huitema faces special challenges in evaluating a myriad of business ties of Trump, his family and advisers
3 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Trump previews combative foreign policy with threats to Panama, Greenland

President-elect’s approach unbound by diplomatic niceties in remarks aimed at Chinese influence in Latin America
2 weeks ago

Trump picks geared towards retribution and remaking of government

Host of nominees reflect incoming president’s preference for outsiders with a wrecking-ball mentality
1 month ago
