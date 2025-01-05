World

US plans to sell $8bn arms to Israel

Biden’s administration has notified Congress of the sale, two US officials say

05 January 2025 - 17:48
by Mike Stone and Kanishka Singh
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
File picture: DEAN WINGRIN
File picture: DEAN WINGRIN

US President Joe Biden’s administration has notified Congress of a proposed $8bn arms sale to Israel, two US officials said, with Washington maintaining support for its ally whose war in Gaza has killed tens of thousands.

The deal would need approval from House of Representatives and Senate committees and includes munitions for fighter jets and attack helicopters as well as artillery shells. The package also includes small-diameter bombs and warheads, according to the sources.

One source familiar with the package said Biden had been clear that Israel had a right to defend its citizens “consistent with international law and international humanitarian law” and that the US would continue to provide the capabilities necessary for Israel’s defence.

Some of the munitions deliveries could be furnished through US stock, while the majority would take up to several years to deliver, the source said.

The package includes AIM-120C-8 air-to-air missiles to defend against drones and other airborne threats, 155mm artillery shells, Hellfire AGM-114 missiles and $6.75bn in other bombs and guidance systems, one of the US officials said.

The state department did not respond to a request for comment.

Protesters have for months demanded an arms embargo against Israel, but US policy has largely remained unchanged. In August, the US approved the sale of $20bn in fighter jets and other military equipment to Israel.

The Biden administration said it is helping its ally defend against Iran-backed militant groups such as Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

Facing international criticism, Washington has stood by Israel during its assault on Gaza that has displaced nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3-million population, caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide accusations that Israel denies.

The Gaza health ministry puts the death toll at more than 45,000 people, with many additional feared buried under rubble.

Diplomatic efforts have so far failed to end the 15-month-old Israeli war in Gaza that was triggered by an October 7 2023 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants on Israel that killed 1,200 and in which about 250 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Washington, Israel’s biggest ally and weapons supplier, has also previously vetoed UN Security Council resolutions on a ceasefire in Gaza.

Democrat Biden is due to leave office on January 20, when Republican president-elect Donald Trump will succeed him. Both are strong backers of Israel.

Reuters

Israeli strikes kill scores in Gaza

Mediators start new ceasefire talks in Qatar
World
20 hours ago

Israeli military denies systematic abuse of Palestinian detainees

Amid ceasefire push, prisoners released from Israeli jails bear mental, physical scars according to medical notes
World
6 days ago

Jimmy Carter, former US president and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, dead at 100

Carter lived longer than any US president and, after leaving the White House, earned a reputation as a committed humanitarian
World
1 week ago

WHO chief calls for end to hospital attacks in Gaza after strike

Israeli military says Hamas militants were the targets of a strike on Gaza City’s Al Wafa hospital on Sunday
World
1 week ago

WHO head in close shave as Israel hits multiple Houthi targets

We are just getting started, says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as IDF responds to drone and missiles attacks
World
1 week ago

Israel’s Netanyahu eyes Iran after triumphs over Hamas, Hezbollah and Syria

Iran is vulnerable to an Israeli attack, ‘particularly against its nuclear programme’, says Joost Hiltermann of the International Crisis Group
World
2 weeks ago

Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen, military says

The Israeli military says the missile was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Elon Musk calls for Nigel Farage to quit as ...
World / Europe
2.
Ukraine hits back in Kursk region of western ...
World / Europe
3.
Fed policymakers say work still needed to tame ...
World / Americas
4.
M23 rebels seize vital town in eastern DRC
World / Africa
5.
Judge in Trump hush-money case says his sentence ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Israeli strikes kill scores in Gaza

World / Middle East

Israeli military denies systematic abuse of Palestinian detainees

World / Middle East

Jimmy Carter, former US president and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, dead at 100

World / Americas

WHO chief calls for end to hospital attacks in Gaza after strike

World / Middle East

WHO head in close shave as Israel hits multiple Houthi targets

World / Middle East

Israel’s Netanyahu eyes Iran after triumphs over Hamas, Hezbollah and Syria

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.