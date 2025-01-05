Italy’s Meloni grows ties with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

US president-elect Donald Trump meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, US, on January 4 2025. Picture: ITALIAN GOVERNMENT HANDOUT via REUTERS
West Palm Beach — Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made a surprise trip to Florida to meet Donald Trump late on Saturday, as the European leader sought to buttress ties with the president-elect before his inauguration on January 20.
Members of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort welcomed Meloni with applause after an introduction by the president-elect, according to videos shared on social media by reporters and others.
“This is very exciting. I’m here with a fantastic woman, the prime minister of Italy,” Trump told the Mar-a-Lago crowd, according to a media pool report. “She’s really taken Europe by storm.”
Meloni is seen as a potentially strong partner for Trump given her conservative credentials and the stability of the right-wing coalition she has led in Italy since late 2022.
She has also forged a close relationship with billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk, a close Trump ally who spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars to help him win the election.
Tommaso Foti, Italy’s EU and regional affairs minister, said on Sunday that the meeting, which had not been announced in advance, showed that Italy could act as “a diplomatic bridge between two worlds: the EU and the US”.
Meloni’s trip comes days before she is to meet US President Joe Biden during a visit to Rome from Thursday to January 12. Trump defeated Biden in the November election and is preparing to return to the White House.
While no details of their meeting have been disclosed, Meloni had planned to talk with Trump about Russia’s war in Ukraine, trade issues, the Middle East and the plight of an Italian journalist detained in Tehran, according to Italian media reports.
Trump and Meloni watched a screening of a documentary questioning the criminal investigations and legal scrutiny faced by John Eastman, a former Trump lawyer who was central to Trump’s unsuccessful efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.
One of the biggest challenges facing Meloni is the arrest of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala in Iran on December 19.
Sala was detained three days after Mohammad Abedini, an Iranian businessman, was arrested at Milan’s Malpensa airport on a US warrant for allegedly supplying drone parts that Washington said were used in a 2023 attack that killed three US service members in Jordan. Iran has denied involvement in the attack.
Meloni became the latest in the handful of foreign leaders who have visited Trump in Florida since the November 5 election. He has met with Argentina President Javier Milei, Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Reuters
