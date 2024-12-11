Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo: MIKHAIL TERESHCHENKO/KREMLIN via REUTERS
Moscow — The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Moscow was not ready to make concessions when it came to Ukraine and that President Vladimir Putin’s own proposals on how to end the conflict needed to be implemented.
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova made her comments in the context of a call by US president-elect Donald Trump on Sunday for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end “the madness.”
Zakharova said Russia was ready to engage with the new US administration on Ukraine, but had not yet received any serious, workable options to address what she said were Russia’s legitimate security concerns and worries about the rights of Ukraine’s Russian-speaking population.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been pushing hard for his country to be invited to join the Nato military alliance, responded to Trump’s comments by saying Kyiv needed effective security guarantees.
But Zakharova said that anyone who thought Russia would make concessions on Ukraine was mistaken.
“First, Russia is acting. Second, if someone expects Russia to make some kind of concessions, apparently these people have a short memory and insufficient knowledge of the matter,” she said.
Putin’s proposals for peace needed to be implemented, she said.
The Kremlin chief has said that Ukraine must not join Nato and that Russia needs the entire territory of the four Ukrainian regions he has said are now part of Russia if there is to be peace.
Russia ‘not ready’ to make concessions on Ukraine
Foreign ministry says Putin’s own proposals on how to end the conflict need to be implemented
Moscow — The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Moscow was not ready to make concessions when it came to Ukraine and that President Vladimir Putin’s own proposals on how to end the conflict needed to be implemented.
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova made her comments in the context of a call by US president-elect Donald Trump on Sunday for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end “the madness.”
Zakharova said Russia was ready to engage with the new US administration on Ukraine, but had not yet received any serious, workable options to address what she said were Russia’s legitimate security concerns and worries about the rights of Ukraine’s Russian-speaking population.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been pushing hard for his country to be invited to join the Nato military alliance, responded to Trump’s comments by saying Kyiv needed effective security guarantees.
But Zakharova said that anyone who thought Russia would make concessions on Ukraine was mistaken.
“First, Russia is acting. Second, if someone expects Russia to make some kind of concessions, apparently these people have a short memory and insufficient knowledge of the matter,” she said.
Putin’s proposals for peace needed to be implemented, she said.
The Kremlin chief has said that Ukraine must not join Nato and that Russia needs the entire territory of the four Ukrainian regions he has said are now part of Russia if there is to be peace.
Reuters
Kremlin says no word from Trump since ceasefire call
Assad’s overthrow in Syria deals a blow to Russia and Iran
Top Russian banker says Trump will ‘make a genuine effort’ to end Ukraine war
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.