UK’s latest sanction against Russia targets suspected illicit gold trade

London — Britain has announced a new wave of sanctions targeting what it said was the illicit gold trade financing Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine and fuelling corruption.
On Monday, the government added one new designation under its Russia sanctions regime, one under its Democratic Republic of Congo regime and three under its global anti-corruption regime, an official notice showed.
Britain and other major western economies banned the import of new Russian gold in 2022 following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia has since found other markets in which to sell the gold it produces.
Alongside the latest sanctions, the government appointed a new “anticorruption champion” to help co-ordinate efforts between parliament, the private sector and civil society to clamp down on all forms of corruption.
The role was given to Margaret Hodge, a former legislator in the governing Labour Party who has spent much of her 30-year political career campaigning against domestic and international corruption. She is now a member of the House of Lords, Britain’s upper parliamentary chamber.
Britain will publish a new anti-corruption strategy in 2025.
Last week Britain, working in concert with the US, said it had disrupted a global money-laundering ring used by rich Russians to evade sanctions.
Reuters
