Philanthropy must catalyse change, says Gates Foundation in Africa director

In an era where global narratives about Africa often oscillate between despair and paternalism, Paulin Basinga, the newly appointed leader of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Africa, speaks of a vision of philanthropy that prioritises dignity and partnership over dependency.

In an insightful interview with Africa.com, he was clear about his vision: “Africa is not a charity case. It’s a continent full of potential — and our job is to work with others to help unlock it.”

The foundation has offices in SA, Nigeria and Ethiopia, and recently expanded into Senegal and Kenya. For Basinga, this development is not merely symbolic. It signals a long-term commitment to embedding philanthropy into Africa’s local ecosystems in a way that strengthens, rather than substitutes, existing structures. “Philanthropy must catalyse change, not overshadow governments or the private sector,” he says.

As Africa faces intersecting challenges — from climate change to food insecurity — Basinga acknowledges that philanthropy alone cannot solve them. But he remains hopeful. “Our role is to spark the kind of innovation and collaboration that leads to lasting change,” he says.

Expanding presence for greater impact

Basinga is intent on leading the foundation into a new era of proximity and partnership.

The opening of new premises in Kenya and Senegal is an important development as, together with the foundation’s other offices on the continent, this enables it to cover three main regions — Western, Eastern and Southern Africa — thus creating subregional hubs. “Expanding our footprint highlights our commitment to a long-lasting relationship with Africa,” says Basinga.

This move, he insists, is not about expanding influence but about deepening impact. “We learnt over time that proximity to policymakers and local communities makes a significant difference in scaling sustainable solutions,” he says, reflecting on the evolution of the foundation’s strategy.

Building local capacity, not dependence

Basinga has more than 13 years of experience working in diverse roles within the Gates Foundation. From his early work in Rwanda on public health reforms to leading the global policy advocacy team in the US, his multifaceted experience spans health system strengthening, human capital development and economic empowerment.

Reflecting on his journey, he says: “Each role allowed me to gain both technical expertise and a deep understanding of African priorities. Now, as I lead our Africa team, I’m applying these experiences to foster a comprehensive approach.”