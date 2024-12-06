Philanthropy must catalyse change, says Gates Foundation in Africa director
Paulin Basinga shares his vision for expanding the non-profit’s footprint and driving sustainable development across the continent
In an era where global narratives about Africa often oscillate between despair and paternalism, Paulin Basinga, the newly appointed leader of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Africa, speaks of a vision of philanthropy that prioritises dignity and partnership over dependency.
In an insightful interview with Africa.com, he was clear about his vision: “Africa is not a charity case. It’s a continent full of potential — and our job is to work with others to help unlock it.”
The foundation has offices in SA, Nigeria and Ethiopia, and recently expanded into Senegal and Kenya. For Basinga, this development is not merely symbolic. It signals a long-term commitment to embedding philanthropy into Africa’s local ecosystems in a way that strengthens, rather than substitutes, existing structures. “Philanthropy must catalyse change, not overshadow governments or the private sector,” he says.
As Africa faces intersecting challenges — from climate change to food insecurity — Basinga acknowledges that philanthropy alone cannot solve them. But he remains hopeful. “Our role is to spark the kind of innovation and collaboration that leads to lasting change,” he says.
Expanding presence for greater impact
Basinga is intent on leading the foundation into a new era of proximity and partnership.
The opening of new premises in Kenya and Senegal is an important development as, together with the foundation’s other offices on the continent, this enables it to cover three main regions — Western, Eastern and Southern Africa — thus creating subregional hubs. “Expanding our footprint highlights our commitment to a long-lasting relationship with Africa,” says Basinga.
This move, he insists, is not about expanding influence but about deepening impact. “We learnt over time that proximity to policymakers and local communities makes a significant difference in scaling sustainable solutions,” he says, reflecting on the evolution of the foundation’s strategy.
Building local capacity, not dependence
Basinga has more than 13 years of experience working in diverse roles within the Gates Foundation. From his early work in Rwanda on public health reforms to leading the global policy advocacy team in the US, his multifaceted experience spans health system strengthening, human capital development and economic empowerment.
Reflecting on his journey, he says: “Each role allowed me to gain both technical expertise and a deep understanding of African priorities. Now, as I lead our Africa team, I’m applying these experiences to foster a comprehensive approach.”
The aim is not to replace government functions but to enhance their capacity to deliver better servicesDr Paulin Basinga, director of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Africa
His wide-ranging experience working in different African countries have shaped a perspective that allows him to see both the opportunities and pitfalls of global philanthropy.
He’s quick to acknowledge the dangers of dependence on external funding. “We need to ask ourselves: How do we ensure governments and local institutions sustain these efforts when philanthropy steps back?”
The foundation’s newly opened offices in Senegal and Kenya will deepen partnerships across Africa and work to support local health initiatives while fostering stronger regional collaboration. Central to these efforts is a focus on health system strengthening — what Basinga calls the “bedrock” of sustainable development.
“The aim is not to replace government functions but to enhance their capacity to deliver better services,” he says. This includes everything from supporting data systems that improve vaccine distribution to funding local research institutions that can lead Africa’s health innovations.
Health innovation and trust
At the heart of Basinga’s mission is a drive to ensure Africa becomes a leader in health innovation. He sees locally led research and production as essential not just for improving access to medicines, but for rebuilding public trust in health systems.
“Engaging African researchers and strengthening the vaccine value chain, from clinical trials to production, is crucial,” he says. “If vaccines are researched, produced and distributed in Africa, they will be trusted more.”
If vaccines are researched, produced and distributed in Africa, they will be trusted moreDr Paulin Basinga, director of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Africa
The foundation is already backing initiatives to make this a reality, from the African Medicines Agency, which will strengthen regulatory frameworks, to the Clinical Trials Community Africa Network, which is equipping research sites across the continent, and Gavi, which has significantly increased vaccine availability by mobilising funds and enhancing immunisation systems.
It also supports local manufacturers such as Revital in Kenya and Institut Pasteur in Dakar, and enhances government functions through data analysis and support services.
“These investments aren’t just about infrastructure. They’re about fostering self-reliance and trust.”
Redefining philanthropy’s role in Africa
Basinga’s vision is not without its critics. As philanthropic organisations like the Gates Foundation expand their international footprint, some argue they risk entrenching global power imbalances or setting priorities that don’t align with local needs. But Basinga is adamant his approach is different.
Our role is to listen, to respect local knowledge and to support the changes Africans are already drivingDr Paulin Basinga, director of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Africa
“Being African shapes how I lead,” he says. With roots in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and fluency in multiple African languages, Basinga sees his identity as a bridge between global expertise and local realities.
“We’re not here to impose solutions. Our role is to listen, to respect local knowledge and to support the changes Africans are already driving.”
This philosophy extends to how the foundation engages the private sector. It has pioneered innovative financing models, such as partnering with banks to lower borrowing costs for smallholder farmers.
Yet, Basinga is clear about the limits of philanthropy: “Our return on investment is measured in human impact, not financial gain.”
Agriculture and women’s empowerment are also priorities
The foundation’s top priorities in Africa include health, with a focus on polio eradication, combatting infectious diseases, reducing maternal and child mortality, and strengthening health systems.
Agriculture is another priority with a focus on supporting climate adaptation and improving access to seeds and fertilisers to boost sustainable agricultural productivity.
The foundation is also in the inclusive finance space, enhancing financial access for women and smallholder farmers to promote economic empowerment.
In addition, it supports literacy and numeracy in primary schools through evidence-based policies, and creates digital public infrastructure that enables countries to safely deliver economic opportunities and social services.
Basinga’s strategic vision for the Gates Foundation in Africa embodies a commitment to sustainable, impactful development through localised engagement, strategic partnerships and a deep understanding of the continent’s diverse needs.
With his wide-ranging experience working with the foundation and in different African countries, Basinga feels he is ready to lead the organisation to a successful and sustainable future on the continent.
• About the author: Teresa Clarke is chair, CEO and executive editor of Africa.com.
