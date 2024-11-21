COP29 climate deal short on detail and critical numbers
New draft crucial for turning the promises of the Paris Agreement into real, tangible financial support
21 November 2024 - 15:06
A new draft of the COP29 climate finance agreement released on Thursday is more streamlined but still lacks the numbers and detail that developing countries like SA are eagerly waiting for.
The draft decision text, officially referred to as the new collective quantified goal (NCQG) released on the penultimate day of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, is crucial for turning the promises of the Paris Agreement into tangible financial support, especially for developing economies mostly at risk from climate change...
