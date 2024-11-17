World

Humans, not AI, should control nuclear arms, Biden and Xi agree

The leaders also stressed the need to consider risks and develop military AI technology prudently and responsibly, White House says

17 November 2024 - 15:22
by Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt
US President Joe Biden, left, meets with China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Apec Summit in Lima, Peru, on November 16 2024. Picture: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS
Lima — US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Saturday that human beings and not artificial intelligence should make decisions over the use of nuclear weapons, according to the White House.

“The two leaders affirmed the need to maintain human control over the decision to use nuclear weapons,” the White House said. “The two leaders also stressed the need to consider carefully the potential risks and develop AI technology in the military field in a prudent and responsible manner.”

An official Chinese government summary of the meeting echoed this point. The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not clear whether the statement would lead to further talks or action on the issue. But it marks a first-of-its-kind step between the two countries in the discussion of two issues on which progress has been elusive: nuclear arms and artificial intelligence.

Washington has been pushing Beijing for months to break a long-standing resistance to nuclear arms talks.

The two countries briefly resumed official-level talks over nuclear arms in November but those negotiations have since stalled, with a top US official publicly expressing frustration regarding China’s responsiveness.

Formal nuclear arms control negotiations have not been expected soon, despite US concerns about China’s rapid nuclear weapons build-up, even though semi-official exchanges have resumed.

On artificial intelligence, China and the US launched their first formal bilateral talks on the issue in May in Geneva, but those talks are not believed to have touched on nuclear weapons decision-making.

The US defence department estimated last year that Beijing has 500 operational nuclear warheads and will probably field more than 1,000 by 2030.

That compares with 1,770 and 1,710 operational warheads deployed by the US and Russia, respectively. The Pentagon said that by 2030, much of Beijing’s weapons would probably be held at higher levels of readiness.

Since 2020, China has also modernised its nuclear programme, starting production of its next-generation ballistic missile submarine, testing hypersonic glide vehicle warheads and holding regular nuclear-armed sea patrols.

Weapons on land, in the air and at sea give China the “nuclear triad” — a hallmark of a major nuclear power.

China has not formally detailed its arsenal but officially maintains a policy of no first use and maintaining a modern nuclear deterrence that is minimal. Officials this year urged other powers to adopt the same stance.

In recent semi-official exchanges with US scholars and retired officials, Chinese academics said its policies remained unchanged and described Western assessments as “exaggerations”.

The Biden administration updated classified nuclear guidance this year, and a White House spokesperson previously said the update was “not a response to any single entity, country, nor threat”, despite oft-expressed concern about the nuclear arsenals of China, North Korea and Russia.

Reuters

Musk’s X ‘unable to prevent US election misinformation’

Center for Countering Digital Hate finds  misleading claims in many posts were not corrected
World
2 weeks ago

Machine-learning pioneers net Nobel prize in physics

US scientist John Hopfield is a professor emeritus at Princeton University, while British-Canadian Geoffrey Hinton is credited as a godfather of AI
World
1 month ago

Yandex spin-off Nebius plans $1bn AI infrastructure investment

Amsterdam-based firm was part of Russian tech giant that sold its offshore assets in wake of war in Ukraine
World
1 month ago

US nuclear plants will not meet Big Tech’s AI power needs quickly

Microsoft plans to use Three Mile Island nuclear reactor to power its data centres
World
1 month ago
