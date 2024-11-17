Gabon votes on new constitution in move towards democratic rule

Gabon coup leader and interim president Gen Brice Oligui Nguema. File photo: REUTERS
Libreville — Gabon held a referendum on a new constitution on Saturday, a major step towards establishing democratic rule after a coup ousted the Bongo dynasty last year, but some observers fear that the ruling junta may use the process to remain in power.
The proposed new constitution introduces two-term limits on the presidency, each lasting seven years, removes the position of prime minister and recognises French as Gabon’s working language.
Gen Brice Oligui Nguema, the interim president who seized power in a coup last year, has said that the vote reflects the government’s commitment towards the transition, and urged voters to participate. On Saturday, he praised the transparency of the process.
“This is something that I note, and it’s positive. A huge step for the transition,” he said after casting his vote in the capital.
Posters in Libreville have been plastered in the capital in the run-up, with the majority urging voters to pass the proposed legislation. On Saturday, voting stations were quiet in the morning, but activity picked up as the day wore on.
Military officers toppled the government in August last year. The ousted president, Ali Bongo, had ruled since 2009. His father, Omar, had ruled since 1967.
It was the eighth coup in West and Central Africa since 2020. Western powers and regional bodies have pressured military rulers to hold elections within reasonable time frames.
The referendum on the constitution delivers on a promise by military coup leaders to take steps towards establishing democratic rule in Gabon. Under a tentative timetable proposed last year, presidential elections will take place in the summer of 2025.
“I came to vote for the ballot of my choice for the future of my children and my grandchildren, great-grandchildren,” said voter Nziengui Emilienne at a polling station in the capital.
But some observers worry that the process may be bent in favour of the country’s new rulers. While transitional leaders are barred from running for the presidency, an exception has been made for Nguema.
Rukmini Sanyal, an analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, said the new legislation offers some checks on power but overall it gives too much to the president.
“There remains a high risk that the electoral process will be manipulated to preserve army-led rule, given the junta’s entrenched control over the state’s electoral, judicial and legislative bodies,” Sanyal wrote in a note ahead of the vote.
Gabon votes on new constitution in move towards democratic rule
Observers warns of electoral manipulation by ruling junta using the process to stay in power
Libreville — Gabon held a referendum on a new constitution on Saturday, a major step towards establishing democratic rule after a coup ousted the Bongo dynasty last year, but some observers fear that the ruling junta may use the process to remain in power.
The proposed new constitution introduces two-term limits on the presidency, each lasting seven years, removes the position of prime minister and recognises French as Gabon’s working language.
Gen Brice Oligui Nguema, the interim president who seized power in a coup last year, has said that the vote reflects the government’s commitment towards the transition, and urged voters to participate. On Saturday, he praised the transparency of the process.
“This is something that I note, and it’s positive. A huge step for the transition,” he said after casting his vote in the capital.
Posters in Libreville have been plastered in the capital in the run-up, with the majority urging voters to pass the proposed legislation. On Saturday, voting stations were quiet in the morning, but activity picked up as the day wore on.
Military officers toppled the government in August last year. The ousted president, Ali Bongo, had ruled since 2009. His father, Omar, had ruled since 1967.
It was the eighth coup in West and Central Africa since 2020. Western powers and regional bodies have pressured military rulers to hold elections within reasonable time frames.
The referendum on the constitution delivers on a promise by military coup leaders to take steps towards establishing democratic rule in Gabon. Under a tentative timetable proposed last year, presidential elections will take place in the summer of 2025.
“I came to vote for the ballot of my choice for the future of my children and my grandchildren, great-grandchildren,” said voter Nziengui Emilienne at a polling station in the capital.
But some observers worry that the process may be bent in favour of the country’s new rulers. While transitional leaders are barred from running for the presidency, an exception has been made for Nguema.
Rukmini Sanyal, an analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, said the new legislation offers some checks on power but overall it gives too much to the president.
“There remains a high risk that the electoral process will be manipulated to preserve army-led rule, given the junta’s entrenched control over the state’s electoral, judicial and legislative bodies,” Sanyal wrote in a note ahead of the vote.
Reuters
Google warns fibreoptic cables in Africa need more protection
Ghana supreme court restores ruling party’s majority
Mauritius opposition wins 62.6% of votes, sweeps parliament
Senegalese Prime Minister Sonko calls on supporters to avenge campaign violence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Google warns fibreoptic cables in Africa need more protection
Ghana supreme court restores ruling party’s majority
Mauritius opposition wins 62.6% of votes, sweeps parliament
Senegalese Prime Minister Sonko calls on supporters to avenge campaign violence
EXCLUSIVE: Senegal forced to wait months for IMF loan resolution
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.