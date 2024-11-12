Baku — The world’s top multilateral development banks pledged on Tuesday to increase climate finance to low- and middle-income countries to $120bn a year by 2030 as part of efforts at global talks in Azerbaijan to agree on an ambitious annual target.
Reaffirming a goal of capping global warming at 1.5°C above the pre-industrial average by 2050, the lenders said the new figure would include $42bn to help adapt to the effects of extreme weather.
More emphasis is being placed on helping the private sector increase its funding for climate as the US government under president-elect Donald Trump is expected to pull back from global efforts to fight climate change, and as many other countries cut development aid.
The group of 10 multilateral development banks (MDBs), including the World Bank, the European Investment Bank and the Asian Development Bank, said they would aim for their lending to bring in an additional $65bn in cash from the private sector.
“While the scale of MDBs’ financial commitments is essential, [the] most significant impact comes from our ability to drive transformative change,” the group said in a statement.
Still, the group warned that their ability to do more “largely depends on the commitment of shareholders from both developed and developing countries”, who needed to show “greater ambition”.
“Provision of climate finance at scale also depends on increased MDB internal resources; a larger pool of grant and concessional funds to support enhanced policy dialogue, finance public goods and mobilise private finance; and additional capital to unlock more MDB financing.”
Development banks set new climate finance target for poorer countries
Lenders target gathering an additional $65bn in cash from the private sector
