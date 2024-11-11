World

France foreign minister upbeat on Trump-Ukraine ties

Jean-Noel Barrot warns against prejudging and rather allowing the US administration time

11 November 2024 - 15:23
Republican president-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky are shown in New York City, the US, in this file photo. Picture: SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS
Paris — Ukraine’s allies must not prejudge how Donald Trump will handle the war there, France’s foreign minister said on Monday, as President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed their support for Kyiv during talks in Paris.

Trump has repeatedly criticised the scale of Western aid to Kyiv and has promised to end the conflict swiftly, without explaining how. His victory in last week’s presidential election has spurred concerns in Kyiv and other European capitals about the degree of future US commitment to helping Ukraine.

“Facing the speculation on what could be the positions or initiatives of the new US administration, I think that we absolutely should not prejudge and we have to give (the administration) time,” foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot told the Paris Peace Forum.

However, Barrot said any initiatives would have to ensure that Ukraine itself determined the timing and conditions for engaging in a negotiation process. In the meantime, he said, Western allies had to give Kyiv all the necessary means to push back invading Russian forces.

“Ukraine, and beyond that the international community, would have too much to lose if Russia imposed the law of the strongest,” he said.

Separately, Macron’s office said the French president and Starmer had discussed the Ukraine situation on the sidelines of Monday’s ceremony to mark the anniversary of Armistice Day, which ended World War 1 in 1918.

“Concerning the situation in Ukraine, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to co-ordinate closely, stressing their determination to support Ukraine unwaveringly and for as long as necessary to thwart Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine,” it said in a statement.

France’s defence minister said on Sunday that Paris was sending a new batch of long-range missiles to Ukraine so it could strike behind Russian lines.

"[Ukraine] President Volodymyr Zelensky has met President-elect Trump numerous times and I don’t doubt that a strong relationship will be established with the new administration,” said Barrot.

Finland foreign minister Elina Valtonen told the same forum it was time Ukraine’s allies sharpened their analysis of Russia

“It’s not only about Ukraine. The threat that Russia is causing for humankind is existential and does not start or end with Ukraine” said Valtonen, whose country joined Nato last year in response to Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Trump spoke in recent days with Russian President Vladimir Putin and advised him not to escalate the Ukraine war, a source familiar with the conversation said on Sunday, though the Kremlin denied that the two had spoken.

Reuters

Trump adviser says priority in Ukraine is peace, not return of territory

Strategist says the incoming US administration will ask Ukraine for a 'realistic vision' to end the killing
World
1 day ago

Ukraine and Russia ramp up drone attacks

Ukrainians send 34 drones against Moscow in biggest wave against the capital since the start of the war in 2022
World
21 hours ago

Polish premier to meet Nato, European leaders for Ukraine talks

Prime Minister Donald Tusk to discuss co-operation with Macron, Starmer and heads of Nordic and Baltic states
World
1 day ago

LETTER: SA should exit Brics

We should be allying ourselves with democratic countries that support free markets
Opinion
3 hours ago

Putin signs mutual defence treaty with North Korea

Accord calls on each side to come to the other’s aid in case of an armed attack
World
1 day ago

SAM MKOKELI: Trumpian anarchy set to be loosed upon the world

In his second coming, people like Elon Musk are rubbing their hands in glee.
Opinion
1 day ago
