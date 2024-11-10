Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend a state reception in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this June 19 2024 file photo. Picture: VLADIMIR SMIRNOV/POOL via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a treaty on the country’s strategic partnership with North Korea which includes a mutual defence provision, according to a decree published on Saturday.
The accord, signed by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June after a summit in Pyongyang, calls on each side to come to the other’s aid in case of an armed attack.
Russia’s upper house ratified the treaty this week, while the lower house endorsed it last month. Putin signed a decree on that ratification that appeared on Saturday on a government website outlining legislative procedures.
The treaty galvanises closer ties between Moscow and Pyongyang since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Reports from South Korea and Western countries say North Korea has supplied Russia with weaponry. Ukrainian forensic experts say they have found traces of the weapons at sites of Russian attacks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that North Korea had sent 11,000 troops to Russia and some of them suffered casualties in combat with Kyiv’s forces in Russia’s southern Kursk region.
Russia has not confirmed the presence of the North Korean troops.
Putin signs mutual defence treaty with North Korea
Accord calls on each side to come to the other’s aid in case of an armed attack
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a treaty on the country’s strategic partnership with North Korea which includes a mutual defence provision, according to a decree published on Saturday.
The accord, signed by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June after a summit in Pyongyang, calls on each side to come to the other’s aid in case of an armed attack.
Russia’s upper house ratified the treaty this week, while the lower house endorsed it last month. Putin signed a decree on that ratification that appeared on Saturday on a government website outlining legislative procedures.
The treaty galvanises closer ties between Moscow and Pyongyang since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Reports from South Korea and Western countries say North Korea has supplied Russia with weaponry. Ukrainian forensic experts say they have found traces of the weapons at sites of Russian attacks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that North Korea had sent 11,000 troops to Russia and some of them suffered casualties in combat with Kyiv’s forces in Russia’s southern Kursk region.
Russia has not confirmed the presence of the North Korean troops.
Reuters
Putin says Russia is ready to talk to Trump
SIMON BARBER: No sign Trump has what it takes to succeed with revolutionary agenda
We don’t know if Putin will congratulate Trump, says Kremlin
SIMON BARBER: How to sweet talk Trump if win puts Africa in the outhouse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Putin says Russia is ready to talk to Trump
Trump adviser says priority in Ukraine is peace, not return of territory
SIMON BARBER: No sign Trump has what it takes to succeed with revolutionary ...
We don’t know if Putin will congratulate Trump, says Kremlin
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.