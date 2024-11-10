World

Putin signs mutual defence treaty with North Korea

Accord calls on each side to come to the other’s aid in case of an armed attack

10 November 2024 - 14:13
by Agency Staff
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend a state reception in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this June 19 2024 file photo. Picture: VLADIMIR SMIRNOV/POOL via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a treaty on the country’s strategic partnership with North Korea which includes a mutual defence provision, according to a decree published on Saturday.

The accord, signed by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June after a summit in Pyongyang, calls on each side to come to the other’s aid in case of an armed attack.

Russia’s upper house ratified the treaty this week, while the lower house endorsed it last month. Putin signed a decree on that ratification that appeared on Saturday on a government website outlining legislative procedures.

The treaty galvanises closer ties between Moscow and Pyongyang since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Reports from South Korea and Western countries say North Korea has supplied Russia with weaponry. Ukrainian forensic experts say they have found traces of the weapons at sites of Russian attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that North Korea had sent 11,000 troops to Russia and some of them suffered casualties in combat with Kyiv’s forces in Russia’s southern Kursk region.

Russia has not confirmed the presence of the North Korean troops.

Reuters

Putin says Russia is ready to talk to Trump

Russian leader congratulates Trump on election win
World
2 days ago

SIMON BARBER: No sign Trump has what it takes to succeed with revolutionary agenda

Former president’s re-election could see the most radical shift in how the US engages with the world since 1945
Opinion
2 days ago

We don’t know if Putin will congratulate Trump, says Kremlin

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says people should not forget that the US is not a friend of Russia
World
4 days ago

SIMON BARBER: How to sweet talk Trump if win puts Africa in the outhouse

Risk in asking to be spared new Agoa tariffs is former US president will ask for something in return
Opinion
6 days ago
