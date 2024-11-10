World

Polish premier to meet Nato, European leaders for Ukraine talks

Prime Minister Donald Tusk to discuss co-operation with Macron, Starmer and heads of Nordic and Baltic states

10 November 2024 - 15:40
by Anna Koper
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Picture: BERNADETT SZABO/REUTERS
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Picture: BERNADETT SZABO/REUTERS

Warsaw — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet France’s president, Britain’s prime minister, the head of Nato and leaders of Nordic and Baltic states soon to discuss transatlantic co-operation and the war in Ukraine, he said on Saturday.

The future of aid to Ukraine is among the major questions facing the EU after Donald Trump’s US election victory. Trump has criticised the level of US support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion, and before the election promised to end the conflict before even taking office, without explaining how.

“There is no doubt that this new political landscape is a serious challenge for everyone, especially in the context of a possible end to the Russian-Ukrainian war as a result of an agreement between, for example, the president of Russia and the new president of the US,” Tusk said.

“In the coming days, we will very intensively co-ordinate co-operation with countries that have a very similar view on the geopolitical and transatlantic situation and situation in Ukraine,” he said.

Tusk said French President Emmanuel Macron and Nato head Mark Rutte would visit Warsaw soon and he would meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer either in Warsaw or in London. Tusk will also meet Nordic and Baltic leaders in Stockholm.

“Everything will, of course, be in the context of new challenges facing our homeland, the entire region, EU and the Western community,” Tusk said.

He reiterated what he said before the US election: no matter the result, Europe has to take greater responsibility for its own safety and Ukraine’s future cannot be decided without Ukraine.

Reuters

Putin says Russia is ready to talk to Trump

Russian leader congratulates Trump on election win
World
3 days ago

Infighting, bleak economy move Germany’s coalition to shaky ground

Row over the budget raises speculation one of the three parties could leave, potentially triggering a new election
World
6 days ago

Moldova’s pro-EU Maia Sandu claims election win

The former World Bank adviser has accelerated Moldova’s push to leave Russia’s orbit and to join the EU
World
6 days ago

Moldovans vote in run-off as official accuses Russia of interference

Pro-Western incumbent Maia Sandu faces Alexandr Stoianoglo, backed by the traditionally pro-Russian Socialist Party
World
1 week ago

Ukraine steps up wartime anti-graft push with payouts for whistle-blowers

Informants can receive as much as $500,000 for successful convictions
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump readies for exit from Paris climate ...
World / Americas
2.
Who will Trump pick as regulators? Here are the ...
World / Americas
3.
Foreign investors unconvinced China’s stimulus ...
World / Asia
4.
Science fiction and grandfather’s views shaped ...
World
5.
WATCH: How does a Trump win impact Africa?
World

Related Articles

Trump adviser says priority in Ukraine is peace, not return of territory

World

Putin signs mutual defence treaty with North Korea

World

Putin says Russia is ready to talk to Trump

World / Europe

Biden urges Americans to ‘bring down the temperature’ after Trump win

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.