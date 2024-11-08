Equities rise as investors digest the Fed’s message for careful rate cuts even with expectation for big fiscal spending under Trump
Proceeding with reforms will be more urgent than before, as will a more strategic approach to foreign policy
DA man tells of splash of cold water in his face at the National Treasury
The long-standing Zuma ally is among several EFF leaders who have left the red berets to join MK
Fate of erstwhile giant of construction industry now largely in the hands of its lenders
Despite various challenges, the recent Southern African Transport and Logistics Reportfinds that the export outlook for SA and many of its neighbours remains 'remarkably robust', particularly for ...
Israel says it is sending a rescue team after a ‘very violent incident’ against citizens in Amsterdam
At 76 the lone ranger at the helm of the league since 2003 is running unopposed for another four-year term as chair
The luxury people carrier is now available with a green derivative but it's not on sale in SA
Donald Trump has won the race to be the 47th president of the US. Business Day TV takes a look at what this could mean for Africa with Jacques Nel, head of Africa Macro at Oxford Economics Africa.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How does a Trump win impact Africa?
Business Day TV spoke to Jacques Nel, head of Africa Macro at Oxford Economics Africa
Donald Trump has won the race to be the 47th president of the US. Business Day TV takes a look at what this could mean for Africa with Jacques Nel, head of Africa Macro at Oxford Economics Africa.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.