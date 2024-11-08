World

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How does a Trump win impact Africa?

Business Day TV spoke to Jacques Nel, head of Africa Macro at Oxford Economics Africa

08 November 2024 - 08:52
by Business Day TV
Former US president Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
Donald Trump has won the race to be the 47th president of the US. Business Day TV takes a look at what this could mean for Africa with Jacques Nel, head of Africa Macro at Oxford Economics Africa.

