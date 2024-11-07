Women twice as likely as men to face hunger by 2030, says UN COP29 campaigner
Climate change champion warns an estimated 236-million women and girls are at risk
07 November 2024 - 05:00
Women in developing countries and marginalised communities are at a higher risk of food insecurity, economic instability and climate-related displacement, with an estimated 236-million women and girls expected to face hunger by 2030 — “twice as many as men”.
This is the warning from Nigar Arpadarai, the UN climate change champion for COP29, the event taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11-22...
