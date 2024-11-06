US president-elect Donald Trump. Picture: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS
China has stated it hopes for “peaceful coexistence”' with the US as Donald Trump is all but certain to be declared the victor in America’s presidential election. Business Day TV spoke to Tian Pan, head of product at Prescient China, for an analysis of US-China relations.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: China, US relations as American election results roll in
Business Day TV speaks to Tian Pan, head of product at Prescient China
China has stated it hopes for “peaceful coexistence”' with the US as Donald Trump is all but certain to be declared the victor in America’s presidential election. Business Day TV spoke to Tian Pan, head of product at Prescient China, for an analysis of US-China relations.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.