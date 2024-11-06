World

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: China, US relations as American election results roll in

Business Day TV speaks to Tian Pan, head of product at Prescient China

06 November 2024 - 19:26
US president-elect Donald Trump. Picture: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS
US president-elect Donald Trump. Picture: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS

China has stated it hopes for “peaceful coexistence”' with the US as Donald Trump is all but certain to be declared the victor in America’s presidential election. Business Day TV spoke to Tian Pan, head of product at Prescient China, for an analysis of US-China relations.

