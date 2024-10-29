World

Annual investment of $3.5-trillion needed ‘to meet net zero target’

Wood Mackenzie says global efforts to shift to cleaner power are under pressure

29 October 2024 - 16:47
by Forrest Crellin
Picture: 123RF/PETKOV
Investment in the green energy transition needs to double to $3.5-trillion a year if the world is to meet the Paris Agreement’s goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, a report by Wood Mackenzie said on Tuesday.

On top of the investment gap, the consultancy’s analysis said global efforts to shift to cleaner power were under pressure from concerns over energy security, and tariffs and trade barriers that are stunting electrification growth globally.

The report said no major country and just a few companies were on track to meet the 2030 climate targets set out in the Paris Agreement.

Strong nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and global co-operation would be crucial to mobilising the $3.5-trillion investment, climate experts said. If such challenges are not overcome, much more money could be needed to fund mitigation and adaptation.

Solar and wind’s share of global power supply is expected to reach 25%-36% of total power output by 2030, after growing to 17% in 2024 from 4.5% in 2015, the analysis showed.

Gas demand is expected to have a wide range of outcomes, with demand rising by 11% in 2050 in the scenario that limits warming to 2.5°C while the net zero scenario would see it decrease by 47% over the same period, the report said.

“A string of shocks to global markets threaten to derail the progress in a decade pivotal to the energy transition,” said Prakash Sharma, Wood Mackenzie vice-president, head of scenarios and technologies.

“However, there is still time for the world to reach net zero emissions by 2050 provided decisive action is taken now,” he said.

Displacing fossil fuels with renewable power sources in electricity generation is a pillar of the energy transition that seeks to meet the Paris Agreement target to limit global temperature rises to 1.5°C.

The renewable power supply has risen sharply in recent years to try to achieve goals on cutting emissions, but it is not growing fast enough to push fossil fuels out of the energy mix.

Reuters

Britain to become first G7 country to end coal power as last plant shuts down

The closure is part of wider measures to reach the country's climate targets
World
4 weeks ago

India shakes up global maize market with ethanol drive

Plans to increase the share of ethanol in petrol has turned Asia’s top maize exporter to a net importer
World
1 month ago

Ten West African states back carbon offsets for companies

Countries including Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast and Gambia argue carbon credits are crucial for climate funding
World
4 months ago

Trump win would usher in energy agency focus on oil, gas

Republican presidential candidate likely to roll back Biden’s green energy focus in favour of his pro-fossil fuel stance
World
5 months ago
