Elon Musk donated to ‘right-wing’ group, say sources

Elon Musk secretly funded a conservative political group in recent years, according to four people familiar with his donations, illustrating quiet financial support for right-wing causes even before the billionaire entrepreneur in July endorsed former president Donald Trump’s bid for re-election.
Two of the people familiar with the donations said Musk’s contributions to the organisation, Building America’s Future, had started by 2022.
One of the people and a third source said the donations amounted to millions of dollars, significantly boosting a group whose advertisements and social media campaigns have criticised the Biden administration and progressive political platforms of the sort that Musk himself has increasingly denounced.
Reuters was unable to determine a precise amount and timeline for the contributions or identify documentation linking the organisation’s finances to Musk. Earlier on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had financed other pro-Republican groups.
Musk didn’t respond to emails seeking comment. A spokesperson for Building America’s Future didn’t respond either.
The magnate behind ventures including carmaker Tesla, space contractor SpaceX and social media platform X, Musk has for many years been careful to avoid suggestions that he favoured either major US political party. As recently as March, months before he publicly backed Trump and announced plans to finance a political action committee to work against Democrats, he wrote on social media: “Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US president.”
Donations to Building America’s Future, however, would show he was already using his vast resources to fund right-wing causes. As a nonprofit group, it isn’t required by federal law to disclose its financial backers.
Though such groups aren’t allowed to finance candidates’ political campaigns, they can espouse political causes. As such, they are commonly referred to as “dark money” groups — used by political operatives, Democrats and Republicans alike, to hide the financial origins of influence campaigns.
In Musk’s case, the four people familiar with his donations said the contributions to Building America’s Future remained closely guarded. Three of the people were briefed on the donations by executives at or linked to the organisation and the fourth was consulted on the matter by a Musk aide. All spoke on condition that they not be identified by name.
Revenue at Building America’s Future, according to government data, climbed from about $11m in 2021 to about $53m in 2022, the year two of the people said Musk had already started his donations. The figures are the most recent available from the Internal Revenue Service, which requires tax-exempt organisations to disclose their revenues.
It’s unclear whether Musk still funds the organisation or how much he may have donated. Over the past two years, Building America’s Future has attacked the Biden administration over various topics, including illegal immigration, an issue that Musk frequently comments on.
One recent anti-immigration video posted online by the group claims that vice-president Kamala Harris, Trump’s opponent in the November election, “led the invasion” of migrants across the Mexican border and has always “put illegals first”.
Building America’s Future recently launched a $10m advertising campaign intended to undermine black support for Harris, according to an August report by NBC News. The campaign criticises the White House’s effort to ban menthol cigarettes. Research shows the cigarettes, long marketed to African-Americans, are even more of a health hazard than regular tobacco.
“Instead of focusing on important issues,” one video says, “Biden’s priority is banning menthol cigarettes,” trying to tell adults “what they can and cannot do”.
Musk’s political leanings have moved rightward in recent years. He has said he has voted for Democratic presidential candidates, including Biden and Hillary Clinton, but he became an outspoken critic of the present administration, claiming the White House gave a “very cold shoulder” to Tesla and SpaceX. A White House spokesperson declined to comment.
Musk, ranked by Forbes as the world’s richest person, has also become a fierce critic of identity politics. He has used his frequent posts on X to propagate demonstrably false conspiracy theories about Jewish people, immigrants and looming “civil war” in the UK.
After Musk’s recent embrace of Trump, the former president said if elected he would put Musk in charge of a government efficiency commission.
America PAC, a political action committee Musk recently said he is financing, by this week has spent $77m on a get-out-the-vote campaign to encourage infrequent voters to support Trump, according to federal electoral filings.
Musk’s exact financial contribution to America PAC is unclear. In addition to their Musk link, America PAC and Building America’s Future overlap in terms of personnel, according to electoral filings and people familiar with the operations of both groups.
One of those people is Generra Peck, a former campaign manager for Florida governor Ron DeSantis and now one of the key leaders at America PAC. Peck didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Like Building America’s Future, America PAC’s messaging has featured aggressive personal criticisms of Harris. Flyers distributed by the group in Arizona feature photos of the vice-president laughing and read: “stop cackling Kamala”.
Elon Musk donated to ‘right-wing’ group, say sources
Building America’s Future has attacked the Biden administration over topics that include illegal immigration
Elon Musk secretly funded a conservative political group in recent years, according to four people familiar with his donations, illustrating quiet financial support for right-wing causes even before the billionaire entrepreneur in July endorsed former president Donald Trump’s bid for re-election.
Two of the people familiar with the donations said Musk’s contributions to the organisation, Building America’s Future, had started by 2022.
One of the people and a third source said the donations amounted to millions of dollars, significantly boosting a group whose advertisements and social media campaigns have criticised the Biden administration and progressive political platforms of the sort that Musk himself has increasingly denounced.
Reuters was unable to determine a precise amount and timeline for the contributions or identify documentation linking the organisation’s finances to Musk. Earlier on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had financed other pro-Republican groups.
Musk didn’t respond to emails seeking comment. A spokesperson for Building America’s Future didn’t respond either.
The magnate behind ventures including carmaker Tesla, space contractor SpaceX and social media platform X, Musk has for many years been careful to avoid suggestions that he favoured either major US political party. As recently as March, months before he publicly backed Trump and announced plans to finance a political action committee to work against Democrats, he wrote on social media: “Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US president.”
Donations to Building America’s Future, however, would show he was already using his vast resources to fund right-wing causes. As a nonprofit group, it isn’t required by federal law to disclose its financial backers.
Though such groups aren’t allowed to finance candidates’ political campaigns, they can espouse political causes. As such, they are commonly referred to as “dark money” groups — used by political operatives, Democrats and Republicans alike, to hide the financial origins of influence campaigns.
In Musk’s case, the four people familiar with his donations said the contributions to Building America’s Future remained closely guarded. Three of the people were briefed on the donations by executives at or linked to the organisation and the fourth was consulted on the matter by a Musk aide. All spoke on condition that they not be identified by name.
Revenue at Building America’s Future, according to government data, climbed from about $11m in 2021 to about $53m in 2022, the year two of the people said Musk had already started his donations. The figures are the most recent available from the Internal Revenue Service, which requires tax-exempt organisations to disclose their revenues.
It’s unclear whether Musk still funds the organisation or how much he may have donated. Over the past two years, Building America’s Future has attacked the Biden administration over various topics, including illegal immigration, an issue that Musk frequently comments on.
One recent anti-immigration video posted online by the group claims that vice-president Kamala Harris, Trump’s opponent in the November election, “led the invasion” of migrants across the Mexican border and has always “put illegals first”.
Building America’s Future recently launched a $10m advertising campaign intended to undermine black support for Harris, according to an August report by NBC News. The campaign criticises the White House’s effort to ban menthol cigarettes. Research shows the cigarettes, long marketed to African-Americans, are even more of a health hazard than regular tobacco.
“Instead of focusing on important issues,” one video says, “Biden’s priority is banning menthol cigarettes,” trying to tell adults “what they can and cannot do”.
Musk’s political leanings have moved rightward in recent years. He has said he has voted for Democratic presidential candidates, including Biden and Hillary Clinton, but he became an outspoken critic of the present administration, claiming the White House gave a “very cold shoulder” to Tesla and SpaceX. A White House spokesperson declined to comment.
Musk, ranked by Forbes as the world’s richest person, has also become a fierce critic of identity politics. He has used his frequent posts on X to propagate demonstrably false conspiracy theories about Jewish people, immigrants and looming “civil war” in the UK.
After Musk’s recent embrace of Trump, the former president said if elected he would put Musk in charge of a government efficiency commission.
America PAC, a political action committee Musk recently said he is financing, by this week has spent $77m on a get-out-the-vote campaign to encourage infrequent voters to support Trump, according to federal electoral filings.
Musk’s exact financial contribution to America PAC is unclear. In addition to their Musk link, America PAC and Building America’s Future overlap in terms of personnel, according to electoral filings and people familiar with the operations of both groups.
One of those people is Generra Peck, a former campaign manager for Florida governor Ron DeSantis and now one of the key leaders at America PAC. Peck didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Like Building America’s Future, America PAC’s messaging has featured aggressive personal criticisms of Harris. Flyers distributed by the group in Arizona feature photos of the vice-president laughing and read: “stop cackling Kamala”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.