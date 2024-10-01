World

Iran preparing to launch ballistic missile attack on Israel, says US

White House warns of severe consequences if launch goes ahead

01 October 2024 - 16:34
by Steve Holland and Katharine Jackson
A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location in Iran. Picture: REUTERS
Washington — The US said on Tuesday it had indications that Iran was preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel.

The US was actively supporting preparations to defend Israel against this, a White House said.

“A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran,” the official said.

Gold prices jumped over 1% on Tuesday on safe-haven demand after the White House’s comments. Spot gold gained 1% to $2,661.99 an ounce at 3.18pm GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $2,685.42 on Thursday. US gold futures rose 0.9% to $2,683.70.

Wall Street’s main indices fell as investors turned risk-averse. The benchmark S&P 500 extended losses to a near-one-week low. At 10.21am in New York the Dow Jones industrial average fell 346.60 points, or 0.82%, to 41,982.02, the S&P 500 lost 65.54 points, or 1.14%, to 5,696.94 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 316.54 points, or 1.74%, to 17,872.63.

Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors trended lower, though a 3% spike in crude prices aided a 1.5% gain on the energy sector. 

Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon

Israel says its air force and artillery supported ground troops engaged in ‘limited, localised and targeted ground raids’ against Hezbollah
8 hours ago

Hezbollah vows to keep fighting after Israel kills leader

Israel bombs Houthi targets in Yemen and continues to strike targets in Lebanon amid fears the conflict could spin out of control
2 days ago

War with nuclear power is dangerous, Russia’s Lavrov warns West at UN

Foreign minister says ignoring alternatives to Ukraine’s peace proposals is senseless too
2 days ago
