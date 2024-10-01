Iran preparing to launch ballistic missile attack on Israel, says US

A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location in Iran. Picture: REUTERS
Washington — The US said on Tuesday it had indications that Iran was preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel.
The US was actively supporting preparations to defend Israel against this, a White House said.
“A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran,” the official said.
Gold prices jumped over 1% on Tuesday on safe-haven demand after the White House’s comments. Spot gold gained 1% to $2,661.99 an ounce at 3.18pm GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $2,685.42 on Thursday. US gold futures rose 0.9% to $2,683.70.
Wall Street’s main indices fell as investors turned risk-averse. The benchmark S&P 500 extended losses to a near-one-week low. At 10.21am in New York the Dow Jones industrial average fell 346.60 points, or 0.82%, to 41,982.02, the S&P 500 lost 65.54 points, or 1.14%, to 5,696.94 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 316.54 points, or 1.74%, to 17,872.63.
Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors trended lower, though a 3% spike in crude prices aided a 1.5% gain on the energy sector.
Reuters
