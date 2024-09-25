The logo of Russian technology giant Yandex at the company's headquarters in Moscow. Picture: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS
London — Amsterdam-based Nebius Group, which emerged from a deal to split the assets of Russian tech giant Yandex, plans to invest more than $1bn in infrastructure in Europe for artificial intelligence (AI) by mid-2025, the company said on Wednesday.
A Russian consortium in July finalised a $5.4bn deal to buy Yandex’s Russia-based assets in a move that hived off foreign assets in the largest corporate exit since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, albeit at a big discount.
Freed from its ties to Russia, Nebius plans to join a drive to build infrastructure underpinning AI, founder Arkady Volozh said in July.
Nebius Group includes data partner Toloka AI, education technology business TripleTen, and self-driving unit Avride. Nebius has also inherited Yandex’s Nasdaq listing, though trading remains suspended.
Nebius said in a statement it would spend the funds on expanding GPU (graphics processing unit) capacity, including on a new GPU cluster in Paris that will offer Nvidia GPUs, new-build data centres and expanding its data centre in Finland.
The investments will enable Nebius to reach a total capacity of tens of thousands of GPUs, it said. Nebius has signed letters of intent to build two new data centres in Europe, it added, and has started work on expanding the Finland data centre.
Yandex spin-off Nebius plans $1bn AI infrastructure investment
Amsterdam-based firm was part of Russian tech giant that sold its offshore assets in wake of war in Ukraine
Reuters
