World

Assange to make first public address since release

WikiLeaks founder will give evidence to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg

25 September 2024 - 14:49
by Michael Holden
A view of a placard depicting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the high court on the day Assange appeals against his extradition to the US, in London, Britain, on February 20 2024. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/REUTERS
London — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is set to make his first public appearance since being freed from a British jail when he gives evidence to the Council of Europe next month, his organisation said on Wednesday.

Assange, 53, returned to Australia in June after a deal was struck for his release which saw him plead guilty to violating US espionage law, ending a 14-year British legal odyssey.

His wife Stella, who he married while in a top security London jail, said he would need some time to regain his health and sanity after his long incarceration, as well as to be with their two children who he had never seen outside a prison.

He will now speak in public for the first time when he gives evidence to the committee on legal affairs and human rights of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg on October 1.

It comes after a PACE report into his case which concluded he was a political prisoner and called for Britain to hold an inquiry into whether he had been exposed to inhuman treatment.

“It will be an exceptional break from his recovery as (the Council of Europe) invited Julian to provide testimony for the ... committee’s report into his case and its wider implications,” Stella Assange said on X.

Reuters

