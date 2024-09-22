Kenya’s Ruto open to Haiti mission shift

Kenyan President William Ruto disembarks an airplane as he visits Haiti to review security assistance at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Picture: Ralph Tedy Erol
Port-au-Prince — Kenyan President William Ruto, on a visit to Haiti, says he is open to Kenya’s anti-gang mission in the country being converted to a full UN peacekeeping operation.
Ruto visited Haiti to assess the progress of the multinational security support (MSS) mission, in which Kenya is playing a leading role to curb rampant gang violence that has led to years of political chaos and mass displacement.
The mandate of the MSS mission — first approved by the UN security council for 12 months — is set to expire at the start of October. Earlier this month council began considering a draft resolution to extend the MSS mandate and ask the UN to plan for it to become a formal peacekeeping mission.
“On the suggestion to transit this into a fully UN peacekeeping mission, we have absolutely no problem with it, if that is the direction the UN security council wants to take,” Ruto said on Saturday in Port-au-Prince.
The US and Ecuador circulated a draft text that would renew the MSS mandate for another 12 months and ask the UN to begin planning to transition the MSS mission to a UN peacekeeping operation.
The 15-member council is due to vote on September 30 on the mandate renewal.
After the security council approved the MSS mission, Kenya sent about 400 police officers to Port-au-Prince in June and July from an expected total of 1,000. A handful of other countries have together pledged at least 1,900 more troops.
However, the efficacy of the MSS mission has been criticised amid delays in deployments of manpower and vital equipment needed to fight powerful gangs.
On Friday, the UN expert on human rights in Haiti said the situation had worsened, with now about 700,000 people internally displaced.
Reuters
