Hezbollah walkie-talkies detonate in second wave of attacks

People gather as smoke rises from a cellphone shop in Sidon, Lebanon, September 18, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/HASSAN HANKIR
Beirut — Handheld radios used by Lebanon’s armed group Hezbollah detonated late on Wednesday afternoon across the country’s south and in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut, a security source and a witness said.
At least one of the blasts took place near a funeral organised by Iran-backed Hezbollah for those killed the previous day when thousands of pagers used by the group exploded across the country.
The group said on Wednesday it had attacked Israeli artillery positions with rockets in the first strike at its arch-foe since pager blasts wounded thousands of its members in Lebanon and raised the prospect of a wider Middle East war.
A senior Lebanese security source and another source accused Israel’s spy agency Mossad, which has a long history of sophisticated operations on foreign soil, of planting explosives inside pagers imported by Hezbollah months before Tuesday’s detonations.
The death toll rose to 12, including two children, Lebanese health minister Firass Abiad said on Wednesday. Tuesday’s attack wounded nearly 3,000 people, including many of the militant group’s fighters and Iran’s envoy to Beirut.
There was no immediate word on when Hezbollah had launched its latest rocket attack, but normally the group announces such strikes shortly after carrying them out, suggesting it fired at the Israeli artillery positions on Wednesday.
Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel, whose military declined to comment on the blasts. The two sides have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the Gaza conflict erupted last October, fuelling fears of a wider Middle East conflict that could drag in the US and Iran.
Jordan’s foreign minister Ayman Safadi accused Israel of pushing the Middle East to the brink of a regional war by orchestrating a dangerous escalation on many fronts.
The plot appears to have been many months in the making, several sources said. It followed a series of assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas commanders and leaders blamed on Israel since the start of the Gaza war.
Also on on Wednesday, the UN high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk called for an independent investigation into the events surrounding the exploding pagers.
Reuters
