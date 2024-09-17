Meta pulls plug on Russian state media outlets

New York — Facebook owner Meta said on Monday it was banning RT, Rossiya Segodnya and other Russian state media networks from its platforms, claiming the outlets had used deceptive tactics to carry out covert influence operations online.
The ban marks a sharp escalation in actions by the world’s biggest social media company against Russian state media, after it spent years taking more limited steps such as blocking the outlets from running ads and reducing the reach of their posts.
“After careful consideration, we expanded our ongoing enforcement against Russian state media outlets. Rossiya Segodnya, RT and other related entities are now banned from our apps globally for foreign interference activity,” the social media company said in a statement.
Enforcement of the ban would roll out over the coming days, it said. In addition to Facebook, Meta’s apps include Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.
The Russian embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House declined to comment.
Moscow branded Meta an “extremist” organisation in 2022 and swiftly blocked Instagram and Facebook, objecting to changes in Meta’s hate speech policy designed to allow users to vent their anger over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has also criticised previous efforts by Meta to limit the reach of Russian media and fined the company several times for not removing content in Russia that it considers illegal.
The pre-existing bans on Instagram and Facebook may limit Russia’s ability to respond to Meta’s state media block, but WhatsApp, which Russia has stopped short of banning so far due to its importance in disseminating information, is used by millions.
Telegram Messenger, whose Russian founder Pavel Durov was placed under formal investigation in France last month, is widely used in Russia.
VK Video, run by state-controlled tech firm VK, offers an alternative to YouTube, which has come under increasing pressure in Russia over its own efforts to block Russian state media channels.
Meta’s move came after the US filed money-laundering charges earlier this month against two RT employees for what officials said was a scheme to hire an American company to produce online content to influence the 2024 election.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Friday that countries should treat the activities of Russian state broadcaster RT as they do covert intelligence operations. RT has mocked the US actions and accused it of trying to prevent the broadcaster from operating as a journalistic organisation.
In briefing materials shared with Reuters, Meta said it had seen Russian state-controlled media try to evade detection in their online activities in the past and expected them to continue trying to engage in deceptive practices.
