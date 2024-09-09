World

UN rights chief calls on states to challenge Israel over occupation

Ending the war and averting regional conflict is an urgent priority, high commissioner says

09 September 2024 - 15:28
by Emma Farge
Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights. Picture: Denis Balibouse/Reuters
Geneva — The UN human rights chief says that ending the nearly year-long war in Gaza is a priority and he asked countries to act on what he called Israel’s “blatant disregard” for international law in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Nearly 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to Gaza health officials, since Israel unleashed a military campaign in response to cross-border attacks by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023 in which 1,200 people were killed and a further 250 taken hostage.

“Ending that war and averting a full-blown regional conflict is an absolute and urgent priority,” the UN high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk said in a speech at the opening of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“States must not — cannot — accept blatant disregard for international law, including binding decisions of the UN security council and orders of the International Court of Justice, neither in this nor any other situation.”

He cited an opinion released by the UN top court in July that called Israel’s occupation illegal and said this situation must be “comprehensively addressed”. Israel has rejected the opinion and called it one-sided.

Turk’s comments were given in a broad speech marking the midway point of his four-year term as UN rights chief where he described huge challenges around the world and a crisis of political leadership.

“In every region around the world, we see deep-seated power dynamics at play to grab or hold on to power, at the expense of universal human rights,” he said at the start of the five-week session where rights violations in Sudan, Afghanistan and Ukraine will also be debated.

Reuters

Israel intensifies strikes in Gaza

Israeli army orders fresh evacuations of civilians in the north of the strip
World
4 months ago

UN report deplores ‘rapid deterioration’ of rights in West Bank

High commissioner for human rights says 300 Palestinians have been killed there since Hamas rampage
World
8 months ago

UN rights chief censures Kremlin over failure to protect Ukraine civilians

There are indications of war crimes and serious abuses by Russians, says Volker Turk
World
8 months ago

IQBAL SULEMAN: Palestinians are also being massacred

Marika Sboros’s article does little more than trivialise Palestinian suffering and justify Israeli war crimes
Opinion
8 months ago
