World

Ukraine ratifies Rome Statute, paving way for ICC membership

Full membership of the court a key part of country’s bid to join EU

21 August 2024 - 16:15
by Alex Richardson and Angus MacSwan
The International Criminal Court. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kyiv — Ukraine’s parliament voted on Wednesday to ratify the Rome Statute, officials said, allowing the country to join the International Criminal Court (ICC) in a step Ukrainian leaders have cast as central to Kyiv’s European aspirations.

Ukraine has recognised the ICC’s jurisdiction in the past, but full membership of the court is a key part of its quest to eventually join the EU.

It would also allow authorities "to more effectively punish” suspected Russian war criminals amid Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to legislator Oleksiy Honcharenko.

The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin and former defence minister Sergei Shoigu for their roles in alleged crimes against Ukrainian civilians. Russia has denied targeting civilians.

"Ukraine has already worked effectively with the ICC to ensure comprehensive accountability for all Russian atrocities committed in the course of Russian aggression,” Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on X. "This work will now be even more effective.”

In an interview in June, senior presidential adviser Iryna Mudra said the ratification process had been held up because of a "disinformation campaign” falsely suggesting Ukrainian troops would be more vulnerable to prosecution.

Kuleba also described Kyiv’s bid for ICC membership as "a long journey full of challenges, myths, and fears. None of them have been true”.

Legislator Yaroslav Zhelezniak said deputies had been presented with letters of support from Ukraine’s general staff and the head of Kyiv’s military intelligence before voting.

Reuters

