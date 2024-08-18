World

Blinken to arrive in Israel as US pushes for Gaza ceasefire

US officials are optimistic but caution that there is still work to be done

18 August 2024 - 14:56
by Humeyra Pamuk
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US secretary of state Antony Blinken. Picture: AMR NABIL/POOL via REUTERS
US secretary of state Antony Blinken. Picture: AMR NABIL/POOL via REUTERS

Washington — US secretary of state Antony Blinken is set to arrive in Israel on Sunday as part of Washington’s intensifying diplomatic push to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza that will end the 10-month-old war between Israel and Hamas.

The top US diplomat’s tenth trip to the region since the war began in October 2023 comes days after the US put forward bridging proposals that it and mediators Qatar and Egypt believe would close gaps between the warring parties.

US officials cite fresh optimism to bring the deal over the finish line but also caution that there is still work to be done.

“What we’ve done is taken the gaps that remain and have bridged those in a way that we think basically is a deal that is now ready to close and implement and move forward,” a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Friday.

In Israel, Blinken is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister and other senior officials.

The negotiations are taking place in the shadow of a feared regional escalation. Iran has threatened to retaliate against Israel after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

Washington has repeatedly warned Iran not to go ahead with any retaliatory action against Israel. The US official said such an act could have “cataclysmic” consequences, particularly for Iran.

Foreign ministers of the UK, France, Germany and Italy in a joint statement threw their support behind the ongoing ceasefire talks, urging all sides to avoid any “escalatory action”.

Talks on how to implement the deal are expected to continue early next week, before senior officials reconvene in Cairo, with the aim to conclude the deal later in the week in Cairo.

Israel’s negotiating team on Saturday expressed “cautious optimism” on the possibility of advancing a deal, according to a statement on Saturday from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

Hamas spokesperson Jihad Taha told Al Jazeera TV on Saturday that Israel had added conditions in the ceasefire talks and accused Netanyahu of using them to hinder efforts.

Even as hopes grew for a ceasefire, war raged on. At least 17 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike in the Gaza town of Zawayda on Saturday, health officials said, as Israel issued new evacuation orders, citing Hamas rocket fire nearby.

The latest round of war in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict began on October 7 when Hamas fighters rampaged into Israel, killing about 1,200 people and seizing about 250 hostages according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s subsequent military campaign has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to Palestinian health authorities. Israel says it has eliminated 17,000 Hamas fighters.

Reuters

New round of ceasefire talks under way in Doha

CIA director and Egyptian and Israeli intelligence chiefs make another push to head off regional conflict
World
3 days ago

Hamas to stay out of Gaza truce talks, Iran considers Israel attack

Hamas refusal to engage in talks dim hopes for a truce that could hold back Iranian retaliation
World
4 days ago

Israel orders tens of thousands more Palestinians to leave

Residents and displaced families flee Khan Younis in the dark as explosions from tank shelling reverberate around them
World
1 week ago

Oil tanker attacked four times off Yemen, crew and vessel safe

Houthi militants have launched attacks in the Red Sea region since November in solidarity with Palestinians
World
1 week ago

Hamas names Yahya Sinwar as new political leader

Sinwar, the alleged architect of October 7 attack on Israel, takes over after assassination of Ismail Haniyeh
World
1 week ago

Israeli rights group says Palestinian prisoners subject to systematic abuse

Israeli spokespeson says prisoners are treated in line with the law and all basic rights are applied
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Harvard settles case on sexual harassment by ...
World / Americas
2.
Top New York court overturns Harvey Weinstein’s ...
World / Americas
3.
Harvey Weinstein gets another 16 years in prison ...
World / Americas
4.
Women in Ethiopian conflict zone tell of gang ...
World / Africa
5.
Nearly 68-million suffering from drought in ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

New round of ceasefire talks under way in Doha

World / Middle East

Hamas to stay out of Gaza truce talks, Iran considers Israel attack

World / Middle East

Israel orders tens of thousands more Palestinians to leave

World / Middle East

Oil tanker attacked four times off Yemen, crew and vessel safe

World / Middle East

Hamas names Yahya Sinwar as new political leader

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.