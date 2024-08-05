Lebanon receives medical aid, holidaymakers leave amid fears of war

People leaving Lebanon ahead of the possible outbreak of war sit near their luggage at the Beirut-Rafic Al Hariri International Airport on Sunday. Picture: Reuters/Ahmad Al-Kerdi Image: Ahmad Al-Kerdi
Beirut — Lebanon on Monday received emergency medical supplies to equip its hospitals for possible war injuries and Beirut airport was teeming with people trying to leave the country amid fears a full-scale conflict was on the horizon.
Tensions in the region have spiralled in the last week after the killing in Tehran of Palestinian militant group Hamas’ head, and an Israeli strike on Beirut’s suburbs that killed a top commander in Lebanon’s armed group Hezbollah.
Hezbollah and Iran have vowed to retaliate against Israel for the killings, prompting concerns that the multiple fronts being fought in parallel to the Gaza War could escalate into a full-blown regional war.
Hospitals in southern Lebanon, where most of the tit-for-tat exchanges between Hezbollah and the Israeli military have taken place, are worn down by a years-long economic meltdown and have struggled to cope with wounded patients over the last 10 months.
On Monday, the World Health Organisation delivered 32 tonnes of medical supplies to Lebanon’s health ministry, including at least 1,000 trauma kits to treat possible war wounded.
“The goal is to get these supplies and medicines to various hospitals and to the health sector in Lebanon, especially in the places most exposed (to hostilities) so that we can be ready to deal with any emergency,” health minister Firass Abiad told reporters at the airport landing strip where the aid arrived.
In the airport’s departure hall, families of Lebanese origin who had come to their homeland for the summer lined up to check in to their departing flights, sad to be leaving earlier than expected. Countries including France, Britain, Italy, Turkey and others have urged their nationals to leave Lebanon as long as commercial flights are still available.
“It is just very sad, oh God, the situation is really sad. We get out of a crisis, we go into another one,” said Sherin Malah, a Lebanese citizen living in Italy who had come to Lebanon to visit her mother and was heading home early.
The UD has urged its citizens who want to leave Lebanon “to book any ticket available,” while the UN has asked the families of its staff to leave Lebanon and the Swedish embassy has temporarily relocated its staff to Cyprus.
But others in Lebanon appeared more relaxed. Along the sandy coastline of Lebanon’s port city of Tyre, about 20km from the border with Israel, children splashed in the water as plumes of black smoke from Israeli shelling further south curled up from the hills behind them.
“As for the current situation, as you can see, all the people are by the beach, this land is our land, and we will not leave it,” said Tyre resident Ghalib Badawy.
France, Italy and Britain urge citizens to leave Lebanon
Short-range projectile killed Hamas leader Haniyeh, Iran says
