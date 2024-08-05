Kamala Harris on verge of announcing her pick as vice-president

US President Joe Biden and the Democratic presidential candidate, vice-president Kamala Harris, at Joint Base Andrews on August 1. Picture: ANDREW THOMAS/NURPHOTO via AFP
Washington — US vice-president Kamala Harris was expected to announce her running mate by Tuesday after conducting interviews with top contenders at her Washington home over the weekend, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Her decision could be announced at any time ahead of her first public appearance with the vice-presidential nominee on Tuesday in Philadelphia, before they start a cross-country tour across several battleground states, which are likely to decide the election, the sources said.
Harris closed out her search by interviewing three top candidates — Minnesota governor Tim Walz, senator Mark Kelly of Arizona and Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro — at her Naval Observatory residence in Washington on Sunday, the sources said.
The vice-president met transport secretary Pete Buttigieg for 90 minutes on Friday and was also meeting candidates virtually, the sources said. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear and Illinois governor JB Pritzker are the other candidates in contention for the job.
Harris’ search for a running mate began in earnest just two weeks ago, shortly after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed her to replace him. The choice of a running mate is one of the most consequential decisions of her political career, as she hastily pulls together a campaign to challenge Donald Trump in the November 5 election.
On the shortlist are white men with a record of winning over rural, white or independent voters.
Over the weekend, Harris met with her vetting team, including former attorney-general Eric Holder, whose law firm, Covington & Burling, scrutinised the finances and background of potential running mates. Holder and his office made in-depth presentations on each of the finalists, according to multiple sources familiar with the process.
Harris was weighing the decision with her husband, Doug Emhoff, brother-in-law Tony West and a small circle of aides and advisers, the sources said. The candidates would be informed on Monday night or Tuesday morning whether they were picked, the sources added.
The Harris campaign was also planning a social media announcement featuring the duo, campaign officials familiar with the arrangements told Reuters.
On her battleground states tour, Harris and her new running mate would hit seven cities in five days — Philadelphia in Pennsylvania; Eau Claire in Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; Durham in North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada — said a campaign official who did not wish to be named.
They would hold rallies in each location along the tour, which will include college campuses, historically black universities, union halls and restaurants, the official said.
Over the weekend, the Harris campaign launched a programme to persuade Republican voters to support the Democrat and showcased endorsements from Republicans including former Trump White House officials Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye.
The programme — called Republicans for Harris — will hold kickoff events in the battleground states of Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania on Monday. Republican surrogates will appear at events led by Harris and her running mate and combine on-the-ground organising efforts and paid media to reach Republican voters.
Meanwhile, Harris notched another union endorsement on Monday with the hospitality workers union praising her as having a long-standing record of delivering for union workers.
Kamala Harris on verge of announcing her pick as vice-president
Search for best candidate wraps up ahead of Democrats’ tour of battleground states
Reuters
