Judge sets August date for Trump election subversion case pretrial meeting

Ottawa — US district judge Tanya Chutkan has scheduled a pretrial meeting on August 16 in the US criminal case accusing Donald Trump of illegally trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, a court document shows.
Chutkan’s order comes a day after she regained jurisdiction in the case which had been on pause for nearly eight months to allow for Trump to get his presidential immunity claim adjudicated.
She is expected to decide in the coming weeks which aspects of the indictment obtained by special counsel Jack Smith must be tossed out after the US supreme court ruled that former presidents are entitled to broad immunity for official actions taken as president.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to four criminal counts accusing him of a multi-part conspiracy to subvert his 2020 election loss.
In a court document on Saturday, Chutkan said Trump would not be required to appear in court for the status conference on August 16. All parties were asked to propose a schedule for pretrial proceedings by August 9.
Trump’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment.
Chutkan also denied Trump’s motion filed in October to dismiss the charges against him on statutory grounds. Trump could file a renewed motion after all issues of immunity had been resolved, she said.
The supreme court’s decision to take up the immunity claim case, which it heard on its last day of arguments in April and ruled on July 1, made it all but impossible for the criminal case to go to trial before the November 5 US presidential election.
Chutkan has previously promised to give Trump about 90 days to prepare for trial once the case returns to her courtroom, with a trial expected to last six to eight weeks.
Trump, the first former US president to be criminally prosecuted, is the Republican nominee in the November 5 US presidential election. US vice-president Kamala Harris on Friday secured the delegate votes needed to clinch the Democratic nomination.
Judge sets August date for Trump election subversion case pretrial meeting
Ottawa — US district judge Tanya Chutkan has scheduled a pretrial meeting on August 16 in the US criminal case accusing Donald Trump of illegally trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, a court document shows.
Chutkan’s order comes a day after she regained jurisdiction in the case which had been on pause for nearly eight months to allow for Trump to get his presidential immunity claim adjudicated.
She is expected to decide in the coming weeks which aspects of the indictment obtained by special counsel Jack Smith must be tossed out after the US supreme court ruled that former presidents are entitled to broad immunity for official actions taken as president.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to four criminal counts accusing him of a multi-part conspiracy to subvert his 2020 election loss.
In a court document on Saturday, Chutkan said Trump would not be required to appear in court for the status conference on August 16. All parties were asked to propose a schedule for pretrial proceedings by August 9.
Trump’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment.
Chutkan also denied Trump’s motion filed in October to dismiss the charges against him on statutory grounds. Trump could file a renewed motion after all issues of immunity had been resolved, she said.
The supreme court’s decision to take up the immunity claim case, which it heard on its last day of arguments in April and ruled on July 1, made it all but impossible for the criminal case to go to trial before the November 5 US presidential election.
Chutkan has previously promised to give Trump about 90 days to prepare for trial once the case returns to her courtroom, with a trial expected to last six to eight weeks.
Trump, the first former US president to be criminally prosecuted, is the Republican nominee in the November 5 US presidential election. US vice-president Kamala Harris on Friday secured the delegate votes needed to clinch the Democratic nomination.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.