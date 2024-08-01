Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan freed in biggest prisoner exchange since Cold War

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich attends a court hearing in Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 19 2024. Picture: REUTERS/DMITRY CHASOVITIN
Moscow/Ankara — Jailed US Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan were among two dozen detainees from the US, Russia and a number of their allies freed on Thursday in the biggest prisoner exchange since the Cold War.
The White House said the US had negotiated the complex trade with Russia and other countries. It said eight prisoners held in the West were being sent back to Russia.
Germany confirmed that they included Vadim Krasikov, convicted of murdering an exiled dissident in Berlin.
Turkey, which co-ordinated the exchange, said 10 prisoners, including two minors, had been moved to Russia, 13 to Germany and three to the US. Also involved in the swap were Poland, Slovenia, Norway and Belarus.
“After the completion of the ratification procedures of the parties, the health checks ... the prisoners were placed on the planes of the countries to which they would be travelling with the approval and instructions of the MIT,” the National Intelligence Agency (MIT) said in a statement.
It said it had authorised the return of the aircraft.
A Russian plane takes off from Ankara Esenboga Airport following a major US-Russia prisoner exchange, in Ankara, Turkey, August 1 2024. Picture: SERDAR OZSOY/GETTYIMAGES
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov did not specifically confirm a swap but was quoted by the state news agency TASS as saying that, in principle, “all our enemies should stay there (abroad), and all those who are not our enemies should return”.
In the last major exchange in 2010, 14 prisoners were exchanged.
In December 2022, Russia traded US basketball star Brittney Griner, sentenced to nine years for having vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage, for arms dealer Viktor Bout, serving a 25-year sentence in the US.
Krasikov is a colonel in the Russian FSB security service who was serving a life sentence in Germany for murdering an exiled Chechen-Georgian dissident in a Berlin park. President Vladimir Putin had indicated he wanted him back.
Rico Krieger, a German sentenced to death in Belarus on terrorism charges, was pardoned on Tuesday by President Alexander Lukashenko, a close Putin ally. He was also among those released, along with Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin, Turkey said.
Reuters footage showed a Russian government plane on the ground in the Turkish capital Ankara.
Whelan and Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian-British dissident, both jailed in Russia, had suddenly disappeared from view in recent days, according to their lawyers. At least seven Russian dissidents had been unexpectedly moved from their prisons.
A lawyer for Alexander Vinnik, a Russian held in the US, declined on Wednesday to confirm the whereabouts of his client to the state RIA news agency “until the exchange takes place”.
RIA had also reported that four Russians jailed in the US had disappeared from a database of prisoners operated by the US Federal Bureau of Prisons. It named them as Vinnik, Maxim Marchenko, Vadim Konoshchenok and Vladislav Klyushin.
Dissidents inside Russia whose supporters say they have been told that they have been suddenly moved in recent days include human rights activist Oleg Orlov and Daniil Krinari, convicted of secretly co-operating with foreign governments.
Wrongfully detained
In the West, the dissidents are seen by governments and activists as wrongfully detained political prisoners. All have, for different reasons, been designated by Moscow as dangerous extremists.
A Slovenian court on Wednesday sentenced two Russians to time served for espionage and using fake identities, and said they would be deported, the state news agency STA reported, a move a Slovenian TV channel said was part of the wider exchange.
WSJ editor-in-chief Emma Tucker posted an open letter on the X platform that read: “Today is a joyous day for the safe return of our colleague Evan Gershkovich, who left a Russian aircraft moments ago in Turkey’s capital, Ankara, as part of a prisoner swap with Russia ...
“We are grateful to President Biden and his administration for working with persistence and determination to bring Evan home rather than see him shipped off to a Russian work camp for a crime he didn’t commit.”
Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan freed in biggest prisoner exchange since Cold War
Germany releases Russian colonel jailed for murdering a dissident in a Berlin park
