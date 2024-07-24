Taiwan braces for intense rain from Typhoon Gaemi

Rescuers assist residents on a boat along a flooded road following heavy rains brought by Typhoon Gaemi, in Marikina City, Manila, Philippines, on July 24 2024. Picture: REUTERS/LISA MARIE DAVID/TPX
Yilan — Taiwan hunkered down on Wednesday for the arrival of a strengthening Typhoon Gaemi, with financial markets shut, flights cancelled and one person killed, while the military went on standby amid torrential rain.
Gaemi, expected to be the strongest storm to hit Taiwan in eight years, is set to make landfall on the east coast late on Wednesday evening, weather authorities said.
They upgraded its status to a strong typhoon, packing gusts of up to 227km/h) near its centre.
After crossing the Taiwan Strait, it is likely to hit the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian late on Thursday afternoon.
Financial markets will remain closed on Thursday, with work and school suspended for a second day, the government said.
One person died, crushed by a falling tree, in the southern city of Kaohsiung, the fire department said. It also reported another 58 people were injured.
“The next 24 hours will present a very severe challenge,” Taiwan premier Cho Jung-tai told a televised meeting of the emergency response centre.
In rural Yilan county, where the typhoon will first hit land, wind and rain gathered strength, shutting eateries as most roads emptied out.
“This could be the biggest typhoon in recent years,” fishing boat captain Hung Chun said, adding that Yilan’s harbour of Suao was packed with boats seeking shelter.
“It’s charging directly towards the east coast and if it makes landfall here, the damage would be enormous.”
The government said more than 4,000 people had been evacuated from sparsely populated mountain areas at high risk of landslides from the “extremely torrential rain”.
Almost all domestic flights had been cancelled, along with 227 international flights, the transport ministry said.
On Thursday, all domestic flights will stop, and 185 international flights will be cancelled, it added.
However, TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple, said it expected its factories to maintain normal production during the typhoon, after it activated routine preparations.
Japanese media said the typhoon also cancelled all flights departing from and arriving at Miyako and Ishigaki in Japan’s Okinawa prefecture, which lies in the storm’s path.
Soldiers on stand-by
The typhoon is expected to bring rain of up to 1,800mm to some mountainous counties in central and southern Taiwan, weather officials said.
The defence ministry said it had put 29,000 soldiers on standby for disaster relief efforts.
The typhoon has severely curtailed this year's annual Han Kuang war games, but they have not been cancelled, with scheduled live fire drills held on the Penghu islands in the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday.
Gaemi is expected to bring heavy to intense rains over vast swathes of China from Thursday, the water resources ministry warned.
The rains are expected to last until July 31, fuelled by the typhoon’s abundant moisture, it added.
Gaemi and a southwest monsoon brought heavy rain on Wednesday to the Philippine capital region and northern provinces, bringing work and schools to a halt, with stock and foreign exchange trading suspended. The storm killed 12 people.
While typhoons can be very destructive, Taiwan relies on them to replenish reservoirs after traditionally drier winters, especially in its south.
Taiwan braces for intense rain from Typhoon Gaemi
More than 4,000 people evacuated from high-risk landslide areas
Yilan — Taiwan hunkered down on Wednesday for the arrival of a strengthening Typhoon Gaemi, with financial markets shut, flights cancelled and one person killed, while the military went on standby amid torrential rain.
Gaemi, expected to be the strongest storm to hit Taiwan in eight years, is set to make landfall on the east coast late on Wednesday evening, weather authorities said.
They upgraded its status to a strong typhoon, packing gusts of up to 227km/h) near its centre.
After crossing the Taiwan Strait, it is likely to hit the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian late on Thursday afternoon.
Financial markets will remain closed on Thursday, with work and school suspended for a second day, the government said.
One person died, crushed by a falling tree, in the southern city of Kaohsiung, the fire department said. It also reported another 58 people were injured.
“The next 24 hours will present a very severe challenge,” Taiwan premier Cho Jung-tai told a televised meeting of the emergency response centre.
In rural Yilan county, where the typhoon will first hit land, wind and rain gathered strength, shutting eateries as most roads emptied out.
“This could be the biggest typhoon in recent years,” fishing boat captain Hung Chun said, adding that Yilan’s harbour of Suao was packed with boats seeking shelter.
“It’s charging directly towards the east coast and if it makes landfall here, the damage would be enormous.”
The government said more than 4,000 people had been evacuated from sparsely populated mountain areas at high risk of landslides from the “extremely torrential rain”.
Almost all domestic flights had been cancelled, along with 227 international flights, the transport ministry said.
On Thursday, all domestic flights will stop, and 185 international flights will be cancelled, it added.
However, TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple, said it expected its factories to maintain normal production during the typhoon, after it activated routine preparations.
Japanese media said the typhoon also cancelled all flights departing from and arriving at Miyako and Ishigaki in Japan’s Okinawa prefecture, which lies in the storm’s path.
Soldiers on stand-by
The typhoon is expected to bring rain of up to 1,800mm to some mountainous counties in central and southern Taiwan, weather officials said.
The defence ministry said it had put 29,000 soldiers on standby for disaster relief efforts.
The typhoon has severely curtailed this year's annual Han Kuang war games, but they have not been cancelled, with scheduled live fire drills held on the Penghu islands in the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday.
Gaemi is expected to bring heavy to intense rains over vast swathes of China from Thursday, the water resources ministry warned.
The rains are expected to last until July 31, fuelled by the typhoon’s abundant moisture, it added.
Gaemi and a southwest monsoon brought heavy rain on Wednesday to the Philippine capital region and northern provinces, bringing work and schools to a halt, with stock and foreign exchange trading suspended. The storm killed 12 people.
While typhoons can be very destructive, Taiwan relies on them to replenish reservoirs after traditionally drier winters, especially in its south.
Reuters
Year of extreme weather for China
Typhoon Koinu bears down on Taiwan
Unrelenting rain in China traps residents in floodwaters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MELODY LEKOTA: Telcos have a role to play in addressing climate impact
Brazilian farmers fight to remove trees as climate change hurts crops
Climate change-driven insurance crisis threatens more US states
Millions at risk as heavy rain batters China’s Guangdong province
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.