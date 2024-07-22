World

WATCH: SA-US relations as US gets set for elections

Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Daniel Silke, and US Diplomat in Africa Brooks Spector

22 July 2024 - 16:04
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SEZER ÖZGER
US President Joe Biden has dropped his re-election bid and endorsed Kamala Harris to go head to head with former US president Donald Trump, in the November election. For a closer look at situation in the US and how US politics could affect SA, Business Day TV caught up with political analyst Daniel Silke, and Brooks Spector, US Diplomat in Africa.

