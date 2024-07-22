Israel kills 37 Palestinians after issuing evacuation orders in south Gaza

ISRAEL- Palestinians flee the eastern part of Khan Younis after they were ordered by Israeli army to evacuate their neighborhoods. Picture: Hatem Khaled
Cairo/Jerusalem/Gaza — Israeli tank shelling and air strikes killed at least 37 Palestinians near Khan Younis, Gaza medics said on Monday, after Israel issued new orders to evacuate some neighbourhoods after what it said were renewed attacks from those areas.
The Palestinians were killed by tank salvoes in the town of Bani Suhaila and other towns just east of the southern city of Khan Younis, with the area also bombarded by air, they said.
The Gaza health ministry said the dead included several women and children and that dozens of other people had been injured by Israeli fire. The Gaza ministry does not distinguish between militants and civilians in its death tallies.
About 400,000 people are living in the targeted areas and dozens of families have begun to leave their houses, Palestinian officials said, adding they were not given time to leave before the Israeli strikes began.
Some families fled on donkey carts, others on foot, carrying mattresses and other belongings.
At Nasser Hospital some people stood outside the morgue to bid farewell to dead relatives.
“We are tired, we are tired in Gaza, every day our children are martyred, every day, every moment,” said Ahmed Sammour, who lost several relatives in the bombing of eastern Khan Younis.
“No-one told us to evacuate. They brought four floors crashing down on civilians … and the bodies they could reach, they brought to the refrigerator [morgue],” Sammour added.
There was no immediate Israeli comment on the strikes east of Khan Younis.
Journalists killed
In nearby Deir Al-Balah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering, an Israeli air strike hit a tent used by local journalists inside Al-Aqsa Hospital, killing one journalist and wounding two other people, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said.
The new death raises the number of Palestinian journalists killed in the Israeli offensive to 153, it added.
Earlier, an Israeli military statement said the new evacuation orders were given due to renewed Palestinian militant attacks, including rockets launched from the targeted areas in eastern Khan Younis. The orders did not include health institutions, Palestinians said.
The military said it was adjusting the boundaries of a designated humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi — to the west of Khan Younis — to keep the civilian population away from areas of combat with Hamas-led Palestinian militants.
The Gaza Civil Emergency Services said Israel’s new orders showed it had downsized the humanitarian-designated areas in southern and central areas, where 1.7-million people were sheltering, to 48km2, from 65km2 in the past.
The Palestinians, the UN and international relief agencies have said there is no safe place left in Gaza.
Health officials at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis urged residents on Monday to donate blood because of the large number of casualties being rushed into the medical centre.
“A family, including children, were all torn to pieces while they were sleeping,” said one man who arrived at the hospital in an ambulance bearing the bodies.
Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas after militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in a cross-border assault on October 7, 2023, according to Israeli tallies.
The death toll among Palestinians in Israel’s retaliatory offensive since then had reached at least 39,006 by Monday, Gaza health authorities said.
A ceasefire effort led by Qatar and Egypt and backed by the US has so far fallen short because of disagreements over terms between the combatants, who blame each other for the impasse.
Israel kills 37 Palestinians after issuing evacuation orders in south Gaza
The town of Bani Suhaila and other towns east of Khan Younis were hit by tank salvoes and air bombardments, medics say
Cairo/Jerusalem/Gaza — Israeli tank shelling and air strikes killed at least 37 Palestinians near Khan Younis, Gaza medics said on Monday, after Israel issued new orders to evacuate some neighbourhoods after what it said were renewed attacks from those areas.
The Palestinians were killed by tank salvoes in the town of Bani Suhaila and other towns just east of the southern city of Khan Younis, with the area also bombarded by air, they said.
The Gaza health ministry said the dead included several women and children and that dozens of other people had been injured by Israeli fire. The Gaza ministry does not distinguish between militants and civilians in its death tallies.
About 400,000 people are living in the targeted areas and dozens of families have begun to leave their houses, Palestinian officials said, adding they were not given time to leave before the Israeli strikes began.
Some families fled on donkey carts, others on foot, carrying mattresses and other belongings.
At Nasser Hospital some people stood outside the morgue to bid farewell to dead relatives.
“We are tired, we are tired in Gaza, every day our children are martyred, every day, every moment,” said Ahmed Sammour, who lost several relatives in the bombing of eastern Khan Younis.
“No-one told us to evacuate. They brought four floors crashing down on civilians … and the bodies they could reach, they brought to the refrigerator [morgue],” Sammour added.
There was no immediate Israeli comment on the strikes east of Khan Younis.
Journalists killed
In nearby Deir Al-Balah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering, an Israeli air strike hit a tent used by local journalists inside Al-Aqsa Hospital, killing one journalist and wounding two other people, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said.
The new death raises the number of Palestinian journalists killed in the Israeli offensive to 153, it added.
Earlier, an Israeli military statement said the new evacuation orders were given due to renewed Palestinian militant attacks, including rockets launched from the targeted areas in eastern Khan Younis. The orders did not include health institutions, Palestinians said.
The military said it was adjusting the boundaries of a designated humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi — to the west of Khan Younis — to keep the civilian population away from areas of combat with Hamas-led Palestinian militants.
The Gaza Civil Emergency Services said Israel’s new orders showed it had downsized the humanitarian-designated areas in southern and central areas, where 1.7-million people were sheltering, to 48km2, from 65km2 in the past.
The Palestinians, the UN and international relief agencies have said there is no safe place left in Gaza.
Health officials at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis urged residents on Monday to donate blood because of the large number of casualties being rushed into the medical centre.
“A family, including children, were all torn to pieces while they were sleeping,” said one man who arrived at the hospital in an ambulance bearing the bodies.
Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas after militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in a cross-border assault on October 7, 2023, according to Israeli tallies.
The death toll among Palestinians in Israel’s retaliatory offensive since then had reached at least 39,006 by Monday, Gaza health authorities said.
A ceasefire effort led by Qatar and Egypt and backed by the US has so far fallen short because of disagreements over terms between the combatants, who blame each other for the impasse.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ICJ’s opinion exposes Israel to states that want it ‘wiped off the earth’
Top UN court says Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal
Fighting rages in southern Gaza
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.