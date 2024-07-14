Former US President Donald Trump is assisted by US Secret Service personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13 2024. Picture: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS
Below is a list of other attempts on the lives of American leaders.
Assassinations
Four US presidents have been assassinated while in office.
Abraham Lincoln: killed in 1865 by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theatre in Washington.
James Garfield: shot in 1881 in Washington at a train station. He died of his wounds two-and-a-half months later.
William McKinley: assassinated in 1901 by an anarchist in Buffalo, New York.
John F Kennedy: shot by Lee Harvey Oswald in 1963 in Dallas, Texas, as the president rode in a motorcade.
Survivors
Three presidents have been wounded in assassination attempts while in office or afterwards.
Donald Trump: shot during a campaign speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Shots rang out and a bullet appeared to have grazed his ear, which was bleeding. He was rushed by security officials to a black SUV.
President Ronald Reagan: shot in 1981 outside the Hilton Hotel in Washington, the US, but survived the attack. Reagan was wounded when one of the bullets ricocheted off a limousine and struck him under the left armpit.
President Gerald Ford: survived two attempts on his life in less than three weeks in 1975 without being hurt.
Theodore Roosevelt: shot in the chest in 1912 while campaigning for elections in Milwaukee and survived.
Attempts on other leaders
Robert F Kennedy: US presidential candidate, Kennedy was assassinated in 1968 at the age of 42 by a gunman in the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.
Alabama governor George C Wallace: shot in 1982 and became paralysed from the waist down.
Here’s a list of US leaders killed or survived assassination attempts
Four US presidents killed in office, others were targeted
Washington — Donald Trump was shot by a gunman during a campaign rally on Saturday in what the FBI called an attempted assassination of the former US president, who survived the attack with a wounded ear.
Below is a list of other attempts on the lives of American leaders.
Assassinations
Four US presidents have been assassinated while in office.
Abraham Lincoln: killed in 1865 by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theatre in Washington.
James Garfield: shot in 1881 in Washington at a train station. He died of his wounds two-and-a-half months later.
William McKinley: assassinated in 1901 by an anarchist in Buffalo, New York.
John F Kennedy: shot by Lee Harvey Oswald in 1963 in Dallas, Texas, as the president rode in a motorcade.
Survivors
Three presidents have been wounded in assassination attempts while in office or afterwards.
Donald Trump: shot during a campaign speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Shots rang out and a bullet appeared to have grazed his ear, which was bleeding. He was rushed by security officials to a black SUV.
President Ronald Reagan: shot in 1981 outside the Hilton Hotel in Washington, the US, but survived the attack. Reagan was wounded when one of the bullets ricocheted off a limousine and struck him under the left armpit.
President Gerald Ford: survived two attempts on his life in less than three weeks in 1975 without being hurt.
Theodore Roosevelt: shot in the chest in 1912 while campaigning for elections in Milwaukee and survived.
Attempts on other leaders
Robert F Kennedy: US presidential candidate, Kennedy was assassinated in 1968 at the age of 42 by a gunman in the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.
Alabama governor George C Wallace: shot in 1982 and became paralysed from the waist down.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.