Australia charges Russia-born married couple with espionage

Sydney — Australia said on Friday it had arrested a Russia-born married couple on espionage charges, alleging the woman, who was an information systems technician in the Australian Army, sought to access defence material and send it to Russian officials.
The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said the couple, who hold Australian citizenship, worked to access material related to Australia’s national security though no significant compromise had been identified to date.
“We allege they sought that information with the intention of providing it to Russian authorities,” AFP commissioner Reece Kershaw said during a media briefing.
“Whether that information was handed over remains a key focus of our investigation.”
The AFP said the 40-year-old woman travelled to Russia and instructed her husband in Australia to log into her official account to access defence materials.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warned anyone considering acting against Australia’s national security.
“People will be held to account who interfere with our national interests and that’s precisely what these arrests represent,” Albanese told reporters. He declined to comment directly on the case saying it was before the court.
Igor and Kira Korolev appeared in the magistrate’s court in Brisbane, court filings showed, after being charged with one count each of preparing for an espionage offence, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail. The charges are the first under new laws introduced in 2018.
They did not apply for bail and were remanded in custody until September 20 when they are next due to appear, media reported.
The couple has been living in Australia for more than 10 years, with the woman getting Australian citizenship in 2016 and her husband in 2020.
The arrests come as Australia unveiled an A$250m ($169m) military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday at the Nato summit in Washington — the country’s single largest aid package since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Australia is one of the largest non-Nato contributors to the Wests support for Ukraine and has been supplying defence equipment to Kyiv, banned exports of aluminium ores to Russia and sanctioned more than 1,000 Russian individuals and entities.
