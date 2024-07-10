World

Spirits set to overtake wine globally

Drinking habits are changing, a report from the World Spirits Alliance shows

10 July 2024 - 12:09
by Emma Rumney
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Hight spirits! Vodka and whisky are set to outsell wine globally, a report says. Picture: 123RF/STOCKFOTOCZ
Hight spirits! Vodka and whisky are set to outsell wine globally, a report says. Picture: 123RF/STOCKFOTOCZ

London — More cases of spirits such as vodka and whisky than of wine are set to be sold globally, a report from the World Spirits Alliance predicted on Wednesday, as drinking preferences have shifted.

The report, whose predictions came from Oxford Economics and alcohol market research firm IWSR, said 2.67-billion cases of spirits were sold in 2022, almost as many as the 2.8-billion cases of wine sold that year.

“Should current trends in both categories continue, spirits volumes will soon surpass those of wine,” it said.

Why it matters

Trends, including a shift towards drinking fewer, more expensive drinks, notably a growing range of cocktails, have seen spirits displace wine.

The wine industry has faced a global supply glut, difficult weather and falling demand, which has hit a 27-year low. Beer companies are also grappling with a shift to spirits in some markets.

By the numbers

• Beer accounted for 75.2% of total beverage alcohol volumes in 2022, followed by wine at 10.4% and spirits at 9.9%

• In terms of the value of sales in 2022, spirits accounted for 40% of total beverage alcohol sales, followed by beer at 38.1% and wine at 17.6%

• Indian whisky is set to be the fastest growing spirits category between 2022 and 2027, growing by 50-million cases, with tequila, rum and gin all expected to rise between 10-million and 20-million cases. Cognac and armagnac are set to grow the least in the spirits market.

• The production and sale of spirits contributed some $730bn to the global economy in 2022, when activity ranging from farming and manufacturing to shipping and sales in shops, bars and restaurants is included.

Reuters

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: How has Bouchard Finlayson fared under the not-so-new cellarmaster?

Chris Albrecht is gradually nudging the chardonnays’ flavour profile towards a fresher, purer expression
Opinion
8 hours ago

Boom towns scoured to ghostly relics

Kolmanskop has all the fiery despair of a Hieronymus Bosch painting, but nearby Luderitz is a rough diamond
Life
8 hours ago

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Rock stars and their singular wines

John Seccombe and Leon Coetzee are creative and adventurous fruit sleuths
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
France’s far-right National Rally in shock after ...
World / Europe
2.
Congo UN peacekeepers stall withdrawal
World / Africa
3.
Russian court orders arrest of Yulia Navalnaya
World / Europe
4.
New UK leader Starmer declares Rwanda deportation ...
World
5.
Modi praises ‘dear friend’ Putin on visit to ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.