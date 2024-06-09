World

Volvo moves EV production to Belgium to evade China tariffs

EU contemplates tariffs should it find China EVs benefit from subsidies that distort market prices

09 June 2024 - 12:50
by Jahnavi Nidumolu
Picture: SUPPLIED

Bengaluru — Volvo cars has started to shift production of Chinese-made electric vehicles to Belgium in the expectation that the EU will drive ahead with a crackdown on Beijing-subsidised imports, the Times reported on Saturday.

Volvo, which is majority-owned by China’s Geely, was considering halting sales of Chinese-built EVs bound for Europe if tariffs were introduced, the newspaper said, citing company insiders.

However, the report added that moving production of Volvo’s EX30 and EX90 models from China to Belgium is expected to negate the need for the company to do so and that the company insisted suspending sales of EVs made in China was no longer being considered.

The manufacturing of certain Volvo models bound for the UK could also be moved to Belgium, the Times said.

Volvo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

The European Commission, which oversees trade policy in the 27-nation EU, launched an investigation last year into whether fully-electric cars manufactured in China were receiving subsidies that distorted prices and warranted extra tariffs.

The antisubsidy investigation, officially launched on October 4, can last up to 13 months. The Commission can impose provisional antisubsidy duties nine months after the start of the probe.

Relations between China and the EU have been strained by factors including Beijing’s closer ties with Moscow after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The EU is seeking to reduce its reliance on the world’s second-largest economy, particularly for materials and products needed for its green transition.

Volvo begins production of electric EX90 SUV

The fully electric seven-seat SUV is expected to hit markets before the end of 2024
Life
2 days ago

Volvo launches EV battery passport for EX90 SUV

Battery passports will be mandatory for electric vehicles  sold in the European Union from February 2027s
Companies
4 days ago

GUGU LOURIE: Persuading Gen Z and millennials to opt for EVs

Can the Volvo EX30 persuade Gen Z and millennials in SA to opt for electric vehicles?
Opinion
1 month ago
