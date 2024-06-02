London/Dubai Opec+ is expected to agree to prolong its deep oil output cuts into 2024 and possibly 2025, two oil cartel sources said as the group seeks to shore up the market amid tepid global demand growth, high interest rates and rising rival US production.
Oil prices trade near $80 per barrel, below what many Opec+ members need to balance their budget. Worries over slow demand growth in top oil importer China have weighed on prices and oil market analysts expect Opec+ to extend cuts to balance supply.
Opec+ has made a series of deep output cuts since late 2022. Its members are now cutting output by a total of 5.86-million barrels per day (bpd), or about 5.7% of global demand.
The cuts include 3.66-million bpd by Opec+ members valid through to the end of 2024, and 2.2-million bpd of voluntary cuts by some members which expire at the end of June.
The deal this week could include extending some or all of the cuts of 3.66-million bpd into 2025 and some or all of the voluntary cuts of 2.2-million bpd into the third or fourth quarter of 2024, the two sources said.
The countries which have made voluntary cuts that are deeper than those agreed with the wider group are Algeria, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Opec expected to prolong oil cuts into 2025
London/Dubai Opec+ is expected to agree to prolong its deep oil output cuts into 2024 and possibly 2025, two oil cartel sources said as the group seeks to shore up the market amid tepid global demand growth, high interest rates and rising rival US production.
Oil prices trade near $80 per barrel, below what many Opec+ members need to balance their budget. Worries over slow demand growth in top oil importer China have weighed on prices and oil market analysts expect Opec+ to extend cuts to balance supply.
Opec+ has made a series of deep output cuts since late 2022. Its members are now cutting output by a total of 5.86-million barrels per day (bpd), or about 5.7% of global demand.
The cuts include 3.66-million bpd by Opec+ members valid through to the end of 2024, and 2.2-million bpd of voluntary cuts by some members which expire at the end of June.
The deal this week could include extending some or all of the cuts of 3.66-million bpd into 2025 and some or all of the voluntary cuts of 2.2-million bpd into the third or fourth quarter of 2024, the two sources said.
The countries which have made voluntary cuts that are deeper than those agreed with the wider group are Algeria, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Reuters
CLYDE RUSSELL: India drives Asia’s crude oil imports to 12-month high
Opec+ pushes for new capacity figures
India’s Reliance to use roubles for Rosneft oil
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.