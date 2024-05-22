Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announces that Norway will recognise Palestine as an independent state from May 28, during a press conference in Marmorhallen in Oslo, Norway, on May 22 2024. Picture: ERIK FLAARIS JOHANSEN/NTB via REUTERS
Oslo — Norway will recognise an independent Palestinian state in the hope that this will help to bring peace with Israel, prime minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Wednesday.
Ireland and Spain will also announce the recognition of a Palestinian state, sources said on Wednesday.
European Union members Slovenia and Malta have also indicated in recent weeks that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.
“In the middle of a war, with tens of thousands of dead and injured, we must keep alive the only thing that can provide a safe home for both Israelis and Palestinians: two states that can live in peace with each other,” Stoere told a press conference.
Before the announcement, some 143 out of 193 member-states of the United Nations recognised a Palestinian state.
European countries have approached the issue differently. Some, like Sweden, recognised a Palestinian state a decade ago, while France is not planning to do so unless it can be an effective tool to make progress towards peace.
The moves come as Israeli forces have led assaults on the northern and southern edges of the Gaza Strip in May, causing a new exodus of hundreds of thousands of people, and sharply restricted the flow of aid, raising the risk of famine.
Non-EU member Norway has long said it would recognise Palestine as a country only if it could have a positive impact on the peace process, in step with what the US has said on the issue.
Norway is a close US ally, and the Nordic country has sought to help broker peace between Israel and the Palestinians on several occasions in recent decades.
Norway to recognise Palestinian state
The country hopes it will help in fostering peace with Israel
