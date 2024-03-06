World

Thailand asks Australia to slow implementation of car emissions standards

06 March 2024 - 15:02
by Lewis Jackson
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the Asean-Australia Special Summit on March 5 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: ASANKA RATNAYAKE/GETTY IMAGES
Sydney— Thailand has called on Australia to slow down a plan to introduce emissions standards that would penalise imports of emissions-intensive cars over fears it could hurt the southeast Asian country’s automotive export industry.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin made the request during a meeting with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at an ASEAN summit on Tuesday, according to the Thai government.

Australia is the only country in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) group of nations bar Russia without such standards. Thailand exports more than 200,000 vehicles annually to Australia, predominantly the emissions-heavy pickup trucks at risk under new rules.

Thailand is Southeast Asia’s largest car maker and plans to convert 30% of its 2.5-million unit annual production to electric vehicles by 2030.

On Wednesday, Albanese said the issue was not raised with Srettha and defended the new standards, which would start in 2025 under the government’s preferred plan.

“Only two countries, two industrialised countries that don’t have emissions standards,” he said. “One of them is Australia and the other is Vladimir Putin’s Russia. I don't want to be on the same page as Russia on this or any other issue.”

The opposition Liberal Party has campaigned against the rules and said it would raise prices and lead to fewer options for the pickup trucks popular in Australia.

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, the main car industry lobby group, said on Wednesday it supported fuel standards but they needed to be balanced and realistic to avoid unaffordable price increases and accommodate consumer choice. 

Reuters

Asean officials back ‘Myanmar-owned and led’ solution to conflict

Myanmar has been locked in conflict since the military seized power in a coup in 2021 that sparked ended a decade of tentative democracy
World
1 month ago

MIKE DOLAN: US-China trade war is not quite deglobalisation

Fears that a broken US-China relationship will seed a wider ‘deglobalisation’ of trade have not yet been borne out
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Australia warns Southeast Asia of ‘coercive actions’

Melbourne is hosting a summit for memebers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
World
2 days ago
