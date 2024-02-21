World

Pakistan’s two biggest parties reach formal agreement on coalition

Inconclusive national election did not return a clear majority

21 February 2024 - 13:55
by Gibran Peshimam
A man stands near an election banner of Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, Pakistan, on February 5 2024. Picture: NAVESH CHITRAKAR/REUTERS
Islamabad — Two major Pakistan political parties said late on February 20 that they had reached a formal agreement to form a coalition government, ending 10 days of intense negotiations after an inconclusive national election did not return a clear majority.

The agreement between Bhutto Zardari’s Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif ends days of uncertainty and negotiations after the February 8 elections produced a hung national assembly.

Bhutto Zardari confirmed at a late night press conference in Islamabad that former premier Shehbaz Sharif, who was seated beside him, would be the coalition’s candidate for prime minister.

He added that his father Asif Ali Zardari will be the alliance’s candidate for the country’s president.

Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of Nawaz, said the two parties had the numbers to form government, and also had the support of other smaller parties.

PML-N is the largest party, with 79 seats, and PPP is second-largest, with 54. They, along with four other smaller parties, have a comfortable majority in the legislature of 264 seats.

The delay in forming a government in the nuclear-armed nation of 241-million has caused concern as Pakistan is grappling with an economic crisis amid slow growth and record inflation, rising militant violence, and needs a stable administration with the authority to take tough decisions.

Bhutto Zardari said the parties would push to form a government as soon as possible.

According to the country’s constitution, a session of parliament has to be called by February 29, after which a vote for a new prime minister will take place.

Reuters

Pakistan’s two top parties meet to discuss coalition government

Nation grappling with an economic crisis needs stable leadership to take tough decisions
World
2 days ago

Shehbaz Sharif ready to be Pakistan’s prime minister, again

He is set to return for a second term, despite his elder brother being the favourite to be sworn in for a fourth
World
6 days ago

Pakistan poll: jailed Imran Khan plans new government

Independent MPs backed by his party will join the minority MWM party to form a government
World
1 week ago

Pakistan’s debt crisis explained

Analysts speculate on whether further IMF loans save the country
World
1 week ago

EXPLAINER: How Pakistan will form its new government

Here is what is likely to play out in Pakistan’s National Assembly
World
1 week ago

Pakistan poll: Imran Khan-backed independents lead in final poll count

Pakistan’s former prime ministers and bitter rivals both declare victory
World
1 week ago

Pakistan parties wrangle over premiership after inconclusive election

Vote-rigging allegations rejected as squabbling likely to deepen concerns about the stability of the nuclear-armed nation
World
1 week ago

Pakistan counts votes in poll marred by violence and blackouts

Borders with Iran and Afghanistan temporarily shut, while another nine people have been killed
World
1 week ago
