A man stands near an election banner of Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, Pakistan, on February 5 2024. Picture: NAVESH CHITRAKAR/REUTERS
Islamabad — Two major Pakistan political parties said late on February 20 that they had reached a formal agreement to form a coalition government, ending 10 days of intense negotiations after an inconclusive national election did not return a clear majority.
The agreement between Bhutto Zardari’s Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif ends days of uncertainty and negotiations after the February 8 elections produced a hung national assembly.
Bhutto Zardari confirmed at a late night press conference in Islamabad that former premier Shehbaz Sharif, who was seated beside him, would be the coalition’s candidate for prime minister.
He added that his father Asif Ali Zardari will be the alliance’s candidate for the country’s president.
Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of Nawaz, said the two parties had the numbers to form government, and also had the support of other smaller parties.
PML-N is the largest party, with 79 seats, and PPP is second-largest, with 54. They, along with four other smaller parties, have a comfortable majority in the legislature of 264 seats.
The delay in forming a government in the nuclear-armed nation of 241-million has caused concern as Pakistan is grappling with an economic crisis amid slow growth and record inflation, rising militant violence, and needs a stable administration with the authority to take tough decisions.
Bhutto Zardari said the parties would push to form a government as soon as possible.
According to the country’s constitution, a session of parliament has to be called by February 29, after which a vote for a new prime minister will take place.
Pakistan’s two biggest parties reach formal agreement on coalition
Inconclusive national election did not return a clear majority
Islamabad — Two major Pakistan political parties said late on February 20 that they had reached a formal agreement to form a coalition government, ending 10 days of intense negotiations after an inconclusive national election did not return a clear majority.
The agreement between Bhutto Zardari’s Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif ends days of uncertainty and negotiations after the February 8 elections produced a hung national assembly.
Bhutto Zardari confirmed at a late night press conference in Islamabad that former premier Shehbaz Sharif, who was seated beside him, would be the coalition’s candidate for prime minister.
He added that his father Asif Ali Zardari will be the alliance’s candidate for the country’s president.
Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of Nawaz, said the two parties had the numbers to form government, and also had the support of other smaller parties.
PML-N is the largest party, with 79 seats, and PPP is second-largest, with 54. They, along with four other smaller parties, have a comfortable majority in the legislature of 264 seats.
The delay in forming a government in the nuclear-armed nation of 241-million has caused concern as Pakistan is grappling with an economic crisis amid slow growth and record inflation, rising militant violence, and needs a stable administration with the authority to take tough decisions.
Bhutto Zardari said the parties would push to form a government as soon as possible.
According to the country’s constitution, a session of parliament has to be called by February 29, after which a vote for a new prime minister will take place.
Reuters
Pakistan’s two top parties meet to discuss coalition government
Shehbaz Sharif ready to be Pakistan’s prime minister, again
Pakistan poll: jailed Imran Khan plans new government
Pakistan’s debt crisis explained
EXPLAINER: How Pakistan will form its new government
Pakistan poll: Imran Khan-backed independents lead in final poll count
Pakistan parties wrangle over premiership after inconclusive election
Pakistan counts votes in poll marred by violence and blackouts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Pakistan’s two top parties meet to discuss coalition government
Shehbaz Sharif ready to be Pakistan’s prime minister, again
Pakistan’s debt crisis explained
Pakistan poll: jailed Imran Khan plans new government
EXPLAINER: How Pakistan will form its new government
Pakistan parties wrangle over premiership after inconclusive election
Pakistan counts votes in poll marred by violence and blackouts
Pakistan poll: Imran Khan-backed independents lead in final poll count
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.