El Al airline suspends Israel-SA route

‘Israelis don’t want to fly to SA,’ an El Al spokesperson said

26 January 2024 - 16:28
by Steven Scheer
Jerusalem — El Al Israel Airlines said on Friday it was suspending its route to Johannesburg at the end of March, citing a steep drop in demand after SA accused Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Israel’s flag carrier flies up to twice weekly nonstop to Johannesburg. “Israelis don’t want to fly to SA,” said an El Al spokesperson. “They are cancelling flights and planes are pretty empty … We understand it’s the situation because it was different before.

“The fact that the Israelis don’t want to go to SA but do want to go to other places helped us decide [to pause] that route,” she said. The company also cited the current security situation.

UN judges ruled on Friday on SA’s request for emergency measures against Israel.

After the October 7 attack on Israel by Islamist group Hamas that killed 1,200 Israelis and during which more than 240 others were abducted, Israel responded heavily in Hamas-ruled Gaza. More than 25,000 people have been killed, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel had asked the court to reject the case outright.  SA argued two weeks ago that Israel’s aerial and ground offensive was aimed at bringing about “the destruction of the population” of Gaza.

El Al said once it had stopped flying to Johannesburg it would shift the wide-body aircraft it uses on the route to expand current destinations to North America and Bangkok and Tokyo in Asia, while examining new routes.

SA case against Israel disgusts US Congress members

More than 200 legislators furious at ‘dangerous’ genocide allegations ICJ case
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH: ICJ delivers verdict in SA’s Gaza genocide case

A 17-judge panel will announce its decision on SA’s application
National
4 hours ago

Ramaphosa expects Israel to abide by ICJ ruling

Israel must report to the court within a month on what it is doing to uphold the order
National
3 hours ago

Thuli Madonsela ‘salutes SA’ on ICJ case against Israel

Former public protector is proud of the  government and legal team as International Court of Justice ruling looms
National
6 hours ago
