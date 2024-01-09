2023 was Earth’s hottest year on record, say EU scientists

A man is seen with a towel tied around his head to escape hot weather during heatwave in Zhejiang province, China, in this file photo.Picture: REUTERS
Brussels — 2023 was the planet's hottest on record by a substantial margin and probably the world’s warmest in the last 100,000 years, the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on Tuesday.
Scientists had widely expected the milestone after climate records were repeatedly broken. Since June, every month has been the world’s hottest on record compared with the corresponding month in previous years.
“This has been a very exceptional year, climate-wise ... in a league of its own, even when compared to other very warm years,” C3S Director Carlo Buontempo said.
C3S confirmed 2023 as the hottest year in global temperature records going back to 1850. When checked against paleoclimatic data records from sources such as tree rings and air bubbles in glaciers, Buontempo said it was “very likely” the warmest year in the last 100,000 years.
On average, in 2023 the planet was 1.48°C warmer than in the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period, when humans began burning fossil fuels on an industrial scale, pumping CO2 into the atmosphere.
Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris Agreement to try to prevent global warming surpassing 1.5°C, to avoid its most severe consequences.
The world has not breached that target — which refers to an average global temperature of 1.5°C over decades — but C3S said the fact that temperatures had exceeded the level on nearly half of the days of 2023 set “a dire precedent”.
Professor of Climate Change at Newcastle University Hayley Fowler said the record-breaking year underlined the need to act “extremely urgently” to reduce emissions.
“The speed of change in the political world and the will to actually reduce greenhouse gas emissions is not matching the speed of change of extreme weather and warming,” she said.
Record emissions
Despite the proliferation of governments and companies’ climate targets, CO2 emissions remain stubbornly high. The world’s CO2 emissions from burning coal, oil and gas hit record levels in 2023.
In 2023, the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere rose to the highest level recorded, of 419 parts per million, C3S said.
It was also the first year in which every day was more than 1°C hotter than in pre-industrial times. For the first time, two days — both in November — were 2°C warmer than in the pre-industrial period.
2023 was 0.17°C hotter than 2016, the previous hottest year — smashing the record by a “remarkable” margin, Buontempo said.
Alongside human-caused climate change, in 2023 temperatures were boosted by the El Nino weather phenomenon, which warms the surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean and contributes to higher global temperatures.
What scientists do not know yet is whether 2023’s extreme heat is a sign that global warming is accelerating.
“Whether there's been a phase shift or a tipping point, or it’s an anomalously warm year, we need more time and more scientific studies to understand,” C3S deputy director Samantha Burgess said.
Each fraction of temperature increase exacerbates destructive weather disasters. In 2023, the hotter planet aggravated deadly heatwaves from China to Europe; extreme rain, which caused floods killing thousands of people in Libya, and Canadas worst wildfire season on record.
“Comparable small changes in global temperatures have huge impacts on people and ecosystems,” Friederike Otto, a climate scientist who co-leads the World Weather Attribution global research collaboration, said.
“Every tenth of a degree matters,” she added.
The economic consequences of climate change are also escalating. The US suffered at least 25 climate and weather disasters with damages exceeding $1bn, while droughts ravaged soybean crops in Argentina and wheat in Spain.
2023 was Earth’s hottest year on record, say EU scientists
C3S says 2023 was the first year in which every day was more than 1°C hotter than in pre-industrial times
Brussels — 2023 was the planet's hottest on record by a substantial margin and probably the world’s warmest in the last 100,000 years, the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on Tuesday.
Scientists had widely expected the milestone after climate records were repeatedly broken. Since June, every month has been the world’s hottest on record compared with the corresponding month in previous years.
“This has been a very exceptional year, climate-wise ... in a league of its own, even when compared to other very warm years,” C3S Director Carlo Buontempo said.
C3S confirmed 2023 as the hottest year in global temperature records going back to 1850. When checked against paleoclimatic data records from sources such as tree rings and air bubbles in glaciers, Buontempo said it was “very likely” the warmest year in the last 100,000 years.
On average, in 2023 the planet was 1.48°C warmer than in the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period, when humans began burning fossil fuels on an industrial scale, pumping CO2 into the atmosphere.
Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris Agreement to try to prevent global warming surpassing 1.5°C, to avoid its most severe consequences.
The world has not breached that target — which refers to an average global temperature of 1.5°C over decades — but C3S said the fact that temperatures had exceeded the level on nearly half of the days of 2023 set “a dire precedent”.
Professor of Climate Change at Newcastle University Hayley Fowler said the record-breaking year underlined the need to act “extremely urgently” to reduce emissions.
“The speed of change in the political world and the will to actually reduce greenhouse gas emissions is not matching the speed of change of extreme weather and warming,” she said.
Record emissions
Despite the proliferation of governments and companies’ climate targets, CO2 emissions remain stubbornly high. The world’s CO2 emissions from burning coal, oil and gas hit record levels in 2023.
In 2023, the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere rose to the highest level recorded, of 419 parts per million, C3S said.
It was also the first year in which every day was more than 1°C hotter than in pre-industrial times. For the first time, two days — both in November — were 2°C warmer than in the pre-industrial period.
2023 was 0.17°C hotter than 2016, the previous hottest year — smashing the record by a “remarkable” margin, Buontempo said.
Alongside human-caused climate change, in 2023 temperatures were boosted by the El Nino weather phenomenon, which warms the surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean and contributes to higher global temperatures.
What scientists do not know yet is whether 2023’s extreme heat is a sign that global warming is accelerating.
“Whether there's been a phase shift or a tipping point, or it’s an anomalously warm year, we need more time and more scientific studies to understand,” C3S deputy director Samantha Burgess said.
Each fraction of temperature increase exacerbates destructive weather disasters. In 2023, the hotter planet aggravated deadly heatwaves from China to Europe; extreme rain, which caused floods killing thousands of people in Libya, and Canadas worst wildfire season on record.
“Comparable small changes in global temperatures have huge impacts on people and ecosystems,” Friederike Otto, a climate scientist who co-leads the World Weather Attribution global research collaboration, said.
“Every tenth of a degree matters,” she added.
The economic consequences of climate change are also escalating. The US suffered at least 25 climate and weather disasters with damages exceeding $1bn, while droughts ravaged soybean crops in Argentina and wheat in Spain.
Reuters
Energy majors’ pledge fails to reassure ESG investors
World is near danger zone for climate tipping points
COP28 pledge tackles conundrum of cooling down global warming
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: New year, new world
Less than 20% of top firms have set targets aligned with 1.5˚C global warming ...
Decoding COP28: Much depends on next steps
Countries at COP28 agree on landmark deal to move away from fossil fuels
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.