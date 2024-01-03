Trump files appeal over barring from Maine primary ballot

Former US president and current presidential Republican candidate frontrunner Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES/PHIL PHOTO
Washington — Donald Trump on Tuesday appealed a decision by Maine’s top election official disqualifying him from the state’s Republican presidential primary ballot for his role in the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination for November’s US presidential election, asked a state superior court to reverse a decision by secretary of state Shenna Bellows barring him from the March 5 primary ballot.
Bellows, a Democrat, concluded that Trump incited an insurrection in an attempt to hold onto power after his defeat in the 2020 election and was disqualified from holding office again under the US constitution.
Trump’s lawyers argued in a court filing that the decision was “the product of a process infected by bias and pervasive lack of due process”. Trump’s legal team disputed that he took part in an insurrection and argued that Bellows didn’t have the authority to exclude him from the ballot.
The ruling came after a group of former Maine legislators petitioned Bellows to keep Trump off the ballot, arguing that he couldn’t serve as president under a provision of the constitution that bars people from holding office if they engaged in “insurrection” after swearing an oath to the US.
“I have confidence in my decision and in the rule of law,” Bellows said in a statement after the appeal was filed.
Advocacy groups and some anti-Trump voters have brought several challenges to his candidacy under the provision, known as Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The lawsuits argue that Trump incited his supporters to violence by spreading false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and then urged them to descend upon the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory.
The US Supreme Court is likely to consider the issue soon after Colorado’s top court also barred Trump from the primary ballot in that state. A ruling from the supreme court could provide a nationwide resolution to questions surrounding the former president’s eligibility.
Several similar lawsuits filed against Trump in other states have been rejected by courts. His campaign has called the ballot challenges a “hostile assault on American democracy”.
Opinion polls show Trump with a commanding lead in the Republican nomination contest. State-by-state contests to select a nominee start on January 15 in Iowa.
