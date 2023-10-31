Islamic Americans give Biden Gaza ceasefire ultimatum

U.S. President Joe Biden holds an event to sign an Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 30, 2023. REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS
Washington — Muslim Americans and some Democratic Party activists say they will work to mobilise millions of Muslim voters to withhold donations and votes towards President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election unless he takes immediate steps to secure a Gaza ceasefire.
The National Muslim Democratic Council, which includes Democratic Party leaders from hotly contested states likely to decide the election, such as Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, called on Biden to use his influence with Israel to broker a ceasefire by 9pm GMT on Tuesday.
In an open letter titled “2023 ceasefire ultimatum”, the Muslim leaders pledged to mobilise Muslim voters to “withhold endorsement, support, or votes for any candidate who endorses the Israeli offensive against the Palestinian people”.
“Your administration’s unconditional support, encompassing funding and armaments, has played a significant role in perpetuating the violence that is causing civilian casualties and has eroded trust in voters who previously put their faith in you,” the council members wrote.
Former US representative Keith Ellison, Minnesota’s attorney-general and the first Muslim elected to Congress, and representative Andre Carson of Indiana are the organisation’s founding co-chairs.
The letter is the latest sign of mounting anger and frustration in Arab and Muslim American communities about Biden not condemning Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip after an October 7 attack by Hamas militants from Gaza that Israeli officials say killed 1,400 people and took 239 hostages.
Medical authorities in Gaza on Monday said 8,306 people, including 3,457 children, have been killed in Israel’s three-week-long air and ground onslaught.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he would not agree to any cessation of attacks on Gaza. US national security spokesperson John Kirby said: “Hamas is the only one that would gain from that right now.”
Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian American legislator from Minnesota, on Monday released a 90-second video on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, decrying Biden’s support of what she called “Israel’s genocidal campaign in Palestine,” and saying: “Don’t count on our vote in 2024.”
Basim Elkarra, executive director of the Sacramento Valley Council on American-Islamic Relations (Cair), said Muslim votes could be crucial for Biden in his 2024 bid for a second term, noting that Michigan’s 16 electoral votes were won by a narrow margin of just 2.6% in 2020.
Muslim Americans in Minnesota, where Biden plans to visit on Wednesday, last week issued a similar ceasefire ultimatum, with a noon Tuesday deadline. They said they planned a protest on Wednesday when the president visits their state.
Biden’s re-election campaign had no immediate comment.
The president hosted a meeting last Thursday with a handful of Muslim leaders, said a White House official. Administration officials continue to meet Arab and Muslim community members concerned by Biden’s handling of the crisis, said the official.
Though a self-described Zionist president, Biden has appointed more Arab Americans and Muslims to political posts than any predecessor, as well as the first two Muslim federal judges.
Jaylani Hussein, executive director of Cair in Minnesota, said Muslim American leaders in other contested states that are crucial to Biden’s 2024 re-election will make similar demands.
“We expect Wisconsin, Ohio and other states to do the same this week,” said Hussein.
Hussein said he had no option but to vote against Biden in 2024 unless he called for fighting to stop. He said he was speaking as an individual, not on behalf of Cair.
About 70% of Muslim Americans backed Biden in 2020, said Hussein.
Muslim American community leaders in Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Ahmet Tekelioglu, executive director of Cair in Philadelphia, said Muslim Americans in the state were calling for an immediate ceasefire, but he was not aware of plans to set a deadline.
Islamic Americans give Biden Gaza ceasefire ultimatum
National Muslim Democratic Council threatens to mobilise voters to withhold votes, donations
Reuters
