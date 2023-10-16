Judge bars Trump from targeting prosecutors, witnesses in election case

Washington — A federal judge on Monday barred Donald Trump from targeting US prosecutors, court staff and potential witnesses involved in a criminal case accusing him of him trying to overturn his 2020 election loss.
US district judge Tanya Chutkan said in Washington she would not allow Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, to “launch a pretrial smear campaign” against people involved in the case.
“No other criminal defendant would be allowed to do so, and I’m not going to allow it in this case,” Chutkan said as she issued the order.
The order bars Trump and attorneys in the case from personally targeting special counsel Jack Smith, prosecutors working with him, and court staff. It also prevents Trump from discussing potential witnesses as it relates to their testimony at trial.
The ruling followed a two-hour hearing where the judge grilled a Trump lawyer about social media posts from Trump in recent weeks in which he referred to Smith as a “thug,” the city of Washington as a “filthy crime-ridden embarrassment” and suggested former top US General Mark Milley committed an offense that would have once warranted death.
“This not about whether I like the language Mr. Trump uses,” Chutkan said. “It’s about language that presents a danger to the administration of justice.”
Trump lawyer John Lauro opposed any request to rein in Trump’s statements, arguing that it would amount to censorship during a presidential campaign.
Reuters
