World

Judge bars Trump from targeting prosecutors, witnesses in election case

Trump has pleaded not guilty to trying to overturn his 2020 election loss

16 October 2023 - 19:06
by Andrew Goudsward
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Donald Trump. Picture: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS
Donald Trump. Picture: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

Washington — A federal judge on Monday barred Donald Trump from targeting US prosecutors, court staff and potential witnesses involved in a criminal case accusing him of him trying to overturn his 2020 election loss.

US district judge Tanya Chutkan said in Washington she would not allow Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, to “launch a pretrial smear campaign” against people involved in the case.

“No other criminal defendant would be allowed to do so, and I’m not going to allow it in this case,” Chutkan said as she issued the order.

The order bars Trump and attorneys in the case from personally targeting special counsel Jack Smith, prosecutors working with him, and court staff. It also prevents Trump from discussing potential witnesses as it relates to their testimony at trial.

The ruling followed a two-hour hearing where the judge grilled a Trump lawyer about social media posts from Trump in recent weeks in which he referred to Smith as a “thug,” the city of Washington as a “filthy crime-ridden embarrassment” and suggested former top US General Mark Milley committed an offense that would have once warranted death.

“This not about whether I like the language Mr. Trump uses,” Chutkan said. “It’s about language that presents a danger to the administration of justice.”

Trump lawyer John Lauro opposed any request to rein in Trump’s statements, arguing that it would amount to censorship during a presidential campaign.

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Fears mount of Gaza conflict spreading as Israel ...
World / Middle East
2.
US offers legal status to migrant families ...
World / Americas
3.
Judge bars Trump from targeting prosecutors, ...
World
4.
Trump wants to testify that claims Russia ...
World
5.
Israel escalates strikes on Gaza after ceasefire ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Trump wants to testify that claims Russia supported 2016 elections are false

World

Trump’s attacks on US justice system face fresh test

World / Americas

Steve Scalise fails to rally Republicans to become speaker

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.