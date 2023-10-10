World

WATCH: The growth of centi-millionaires across the globe

Business Day TV talks to head of research at New World Wealth Andrew Amoils

10 October 2023 - 20:55
By 2026, there will be more than 87.5-million people with at least $1m (about R18m) in wealth, says a report. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
The number of centi-millionaires more than doubled in the last decade, and is currently sitting at more than 28,000. Business Day TV caught up with head of research at New World Wealth Andrew Amoils to discuss the share of wealth in the world amid downbeat economic growth.

