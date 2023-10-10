Australia brushes off EU’s sugar quota offer

Canberra/London — EU negotiators in free trade talks with Australia are, despite a sugar shortage in Europe, offering such low import quotas for the sweetener that they are not commercially viable to ship, industry sources say.
EU sugar prices have doubled in two years, contributing to rampant food price inflation, thanks in part to stringent environmental rules shrinking local production. That has left buyers reliant on imports that are mostly subject to duties.
The EU has since 2018 been negotiating a trade deal with Australia, a major producer of sugar and other agricultural commodities. The bloc has proposed to allow 15,000-20,000 tonnes of tariff-free raw sugar imports from Australia a year, two sources familiar with the negotiations said.
But a typical bulk shipping carrier loads about 40,000 tonnes of sugar, and it is not commercially viable to ship much less, people in the industry said.
Because of that, the EU offer is “pointless, absolutely pointless”, said a sugar industry executive in Australia.
A spokesperson for Australia’s trade ministry declined to comment on the size of the proposed quotas, saying “we don’t conduct negotiations or negotiating positions in public”.
A European Commission spokesperson also declined to comment but said the bloc is “working hard to forge an agreement that unlocks opportunities for European and Australian farmers and consumers”.
In Europe, groups representing sugar farmers have lobbied against a large quota. The International Confederation of European Beet Growers says it is opposed to any access for Australian sugar. Its director, Elisabeth Lacoste, said the local market saw a huge influx of sugar from Ukraine in the 2022/23 October-to-September season after the EU suspended limits on imports from that country.
However, European confectionery industry association Caobisco said it is asking the EU to allow 100,000 tonnes of duty-free Australian raw sugar imports in the first year of a trade deal.
Trade talks between the EU and Australia stalled in July, with Canberra saying Brussels was not offering enough market access for its agricultural products. But talks resumed in September.
Australian sugar industry association Canegrowers said it wants commercially meaningful access and the recent UK-Australia trade deal is a good example of the scale of quotas desired.
Britain — a much smaller market than the EU — agreed to allow 80,000 tonnes of tariff-free raw sugar imports from Australia in the first year and 20,000 tonnes more each year until tariffs are eliminated in 2031.
The first duty-free shipment of Australian sugar in 50 years arrived in London in September carrying 33,000 tonnes.
Australian trade minister Don Farrell said: “To conclude a deal, Australia needs new commercially meaningful agricultural access for a range of products, including sugar, into European markets.”
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in September that the EU should seek to complete its free trade deal with Australia, and others with Mexico and South American bloc Mercosur, by the end of the year.
Reuters
